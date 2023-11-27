Just days after Jan. 6, Dems 'schemed to limit travel of U.S. conservatives'

In recent years there have been a number of innocuous Americans who have found themselves on a no-fly list, essentially a terror watch list, for no apparent reason.

One of those, as WND just reported, was James O'Keefe of O'Keefe Media Group, which does undercover reporting and investigative work.

Now a report at UncoverDC.com is suggesting why that's happening.

The publication uncovered a letter from U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, who then was chief of the House Committee on Homeland Security, to Transportation Security Administration chief David Pekoske, dated Jan. 11, 2021, just five days after after the protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Thompson claimed that "insurrectionists attacked the United States Capitol intent on preventing the certification of a democratic election and, apparently, inflicting violence upon elected officials... Several lives were lost, including at least one Capitol Police officer..."

In fact, one innocent protester was shot at point-blank range and killed by police; several officers died in the aftermath of other causes including suicide.

"Chairman Thompson started his letter with unproven charges and false information in this salacious statement of fiction as he requested an executive branch agency ignore due process and deprive thousands of Americans of their constitutionally protected rights to travel freely within the United States (a right recognized since at least 1870.)," the report said.

It described how Thompson's chosen narrative about the protest-turned-riot "could have been lifted directly from a far-left opinion website like HuffPost or ProPublica."

The letter focuses on punishing anyone who might have been part of the protest, or even in the vicinity at the time.

"His immediate concern, less than a week after the events of January 6th, was punishing those who came to Washington, D.C., without trial or investigation. He said the 'perpetrators have continued to enjoy freedom of movement throughout the country. Only a fraction of the insurrectionists have been arrested, and many of those arrested have been released pending a future court date. To our knowledge, the federal government has not prevented a single insurrectionist from boarding an aircraft.'"

Those arrested or accused, of course, under the 5th Amendment, must be provided "due process of law," the article noted.

"Chairman Thompson continued with a statement he attributed to 'growing online chatter,' which informed his belief that 'many of the same groups that planned and carried out Wednesday's attack intend to return to Washington, D.C., to cause further disruption and violence in the coming days, including at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden,'" the report said.

And he charged, "It appears little is being done to disrupt the travel of terrorists who just attacked the seat of the U.S. Government and wish to do so again."

He demanded a briefing on "current efforts to disrupt the travel of white supremacist and other domestic terrorist groups who may be planning further attacks against the U.S. Government and may be targeting the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden."

And he insisted on knowing what options are available for "quickly denying air carrier service to individuals identified as posing a potential threat, including TSA's authorities to prevent individuals from flying on a temporary or flight-by-flight basis."

The report noted how many Americans "who had simply traveled to the National Capitol Region on or around January 6th, 2021" suddenly were listed on a program the TSA claims monitors those "who may require enhanced screening."

Those extra screenings, the report, actually are "a form of extrajudicial punishment that was called for by a powerful Congress member and implemented by a feckless administrative agency."

WND had reported that O'Keefe was wondering, "Trying to understand the 'SSSS' designations on my domestic boarding passes."

According to Forbes: “An SSSS code on a boarding pass stands for 'Secondary Security Screening Selection.'”

The report noted Palm Beach International Airport shut down an entire passenger line as O’Keefe made his way through security.

Trying to understand the “SSSS” designations on my domestic boarding passes.

PBI shut down entire passenger line while I went through.

Agent tells “your name sounds familiar. Contact State department to get off the list.”

Is this a common? TSA agent says “once a month” at PBI. pic.twitter.com/6szoG3SGSM — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 26, 2023

