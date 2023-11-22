'Keep your mouth shut!' School hosts training to access illegal abortions

The audio has been captured of a training session at the University of Tennessee for women on how to obtain an abortion.

Even if the procedures are illegal in the state.

It seems the first advice is "Keep your mouth shut."

A report from Operation Rescue explains the advice includes, "The most important thing on earth is if somebody does end their own pregnancy or help someone end their own pregnancy, that they keep their mouth absolutely, completely shut. Trust no one!"

The warning comes from the University of Tennessee’s Women’s Coordinating Council, a student organization at the school. It recently held an abortion pill training event for students, even though abortion is illegal in the state.

The event was led by Maxine Carwile on behalf of Self-Managed Abortion: Safe and Supported, the report said.

Carwile formerly worked at abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood and explained her abortion fund sends money to clinics where women are scheduled for abortions.

The reported noted the recording, from Campus Reform, said, "It doesn’t actually say in Tennessee law the ending of pregnancy on a person’s own is illegal, but that doesn’t mean we should assume it’s legal either… [W]e consider this a legally gray area of just being very, very careful."

Carwile warned that medical professionals, if students require an emergency room because of abortion pills, "above all else, should not be confided in."

She insisted that those obtaining an abortion should represent it as a miscarriage, and she lauded The World Health Organization’s protocol for the two-drug abortion pill regimen.

Not addressed in the seminar was WHO's risk factors.

"This growing trend of back-alley abortions is extremely troubling," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "The fact that a public university and the culture in general devalues the lives of women – pushing them to recklessly endanger themselves, both physically and from a legal perspective — speaks of the spiritual condition of our nation. The killing of precious, innocent infants in the womb has become so prioritized among the wicked that it takes precedence over all else."

