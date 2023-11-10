Lawmakers plot course to fight abortion free-for-all amendment

Voters in Ohio agreed this week to change the state's constitution to "protect" abortion.

In short, it sets up an individual's right "to one's own reproductive medical treatment."

But that doesn't mean those millions in the state who are pro-life are giving up.

According to a report from Front Lines Ohio, already 26 lawmakers have issued a statement they plan legislation to address the move to make the state an abortion a free-for-all.

TRENDING: Catholic Church makes ruling on transgender baptisms, godparents

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

And they note that the ballot issue fails "to mention any laws that would be required to be repealed," the report explains.

Lawmakers are arguing that the state's Issue 1 was "vaguely written in order to deceive the public into passing it. As a result, enacting Issue 1 into law requires deciphering ambiguous intent," the report said.

Rep. Bill Dean, R-Xenia, said actually, "This initiative is too vague and ambiguous to change anything."

Are liberals trying to establish an abortion free-for-all in Ohio? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester, explained, "Foreign billionaires don't get to make Ohio laws. This is foreign election interference and it will not stand."

She cited the millions that was handed over to pro-abortion ideologues to fund the campaign for killing the unborn.

"If foreign money can be used to buy elections, what’s to stop the Chinese from funding a forced-abortion amendment next?" challenged Faith2Action President Janet Folger Porter. "Our children are not for sale to the highest bidder on a ballot initiative."

The state's existing laws include the Ohio’s Woman’s Right to Know Law, Parental Consent, Fetal Homicide, Partial Birth Abortion Ban, and the Heartbeat Law.

And Porter said, "The Supreme Court in Dobbs established that this is for elected representatives to decide. Just as Missouri legislators negated a stem cell ballot initiative in 2006, we will do likewise."

Former Rep. Candice Keller pointed out, "Just as we wouldn’t reinstate slavery by a popular vote, the inalienable right to life cannot be infringed, no matter how much foreign money was spent on false and misleading ads."

Constitutional Attorney Andy Schlafly, son of the renowned Phyllis Schlafly said, in the report, "Issue 1 violates the right to elect representatives to decide fundamental issues. Ballot initiatives cannot infringe on the inalienable right to life, and the legislature should withdraw jurisdiction from the courts to prevent misapplication of Issue 1 against life."

Last year Michigan voters approved a similar constitutional change, but it already is being challenged in court as having created a "super-right" to abortion that violates multiple other constitutional protections.

Polls there have shown that voters actually didn’t, and don't now, endorse what was done by the amendment, and critics charge that it was deceptively advertised.

Already, there has been reporting that Ohio lawmakers are developing a plan with withdraw from the judiciary the authority over the dispute.

"To prevent mischief by pro-abortion courts with Issue 1, Ohio legislators will consider removing jurisdiction from the judiciary over this ambiguous ballot initiative," members of the state House explained.

"The Ohio legislature alone will consider what, if any, modifications to make to existing laws based on public hearings and input from legal experts on both sides."

A statement from Reps. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester; Bill Dean, R-Xenia; Melanie Miller, R-Miller; and Beth Lear, R-Galena, said, "We will withdraw jurisdiction from the courts so that they cannot misapply Issue 1 for the benefit of the abortion industry."

State House Republicans have stated there are "multiple paths" to protect life, and Democrats, who have adopted a plan to create abortion free-for-all in the state, face an uphill battle in the GOP majority legislature.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!