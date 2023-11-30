Leading Democrat claims Republicans refuse 'to accept the results of the Civil War'

A leading Democrat, the new mayor of Chicago, is claiming that Republicans in America still refuse "to accept the results of the Civil War."

It is Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson who recently unleashed a rant about "right-wing extremists."

They are the ones, he charged, that are responsible for the huge problems facing the Democrat-run city.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: A test for Trump and his rivals

And specifically, "It's the same Republican right-wing extremism that stormed the Capitol, it's the same right-wing extremism that refuses to accept the results of the Civil War. It's raggedy. It's disrespectful. It's mean-spirited," he charged.

Actually, History.com reports the GOP was founded in 1854 as a coalition opposing the extension of slavery into Western territories, and it fought to protect the rights of African Americans after the 1861-1864 war when Democrats were continuing their battles to keep blacks as second-class residents, much less citizens, by means including the founding of the KKK.

JUST IN: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson lashes out and blames "right wing extremists" for Chicago's problems and says Republicans are mad that black people are free. The left always blames others for the problems they create. Instead of taking responsibility for the failed… pic.twitter.com/5co0pPxgt5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 28, 2023

Is Mayor Brandon Johnson desperately trying to blame anything except progressive policies for Chicago's crime? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (10 Votes) 9% (1 Votes)

Chicago, in fact, faces a loss of commerce because of its leftist ideologies, installed over decades of Democrat leaders. Its problem with violence is as bad as any city in the country.

The New York Post commented, 'If you can’t stand the heat … complain about it. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson whined Tuesday about 'right-wing extremism' and blamed his predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, for the many troubles afflicting the Windy City."

The report said he insists he "inherited" the city's ongoing migrant crisis and accused conservatives of just about everything.

"It is abysmal and it’s an affront for everything that is good about this country, for the extremism in this country to use people as political tools to settle political scores for something that happened 400 years ago,” Johnson said during a riff on public safety. "They’re still mad that a black man is free in this country."

"Everyone knows that the right-wing extremism in this country has targeted Democratically ran (sic) cities, and quite frankly, they have been quite intentional about going after Democratically ran (sic) cities that are led by people of color."

On social media, the mayor was corrected: "The left always blames others for the problems they create. Instead of taking responsibility for the failed liberal policies, Johnson claimed Chicago was 'targeted' by Republicans.

Leftist Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pushes ridiculous lies about supposed "far-right extremists." "They're still mad that a black man is free in this Country." pic.twitter.com/fQMf4JVYYu — MRCTV (@mrctv) November 29, 2023

The Post reported, according to Chicago police, crime complaints in the city are up 19%, motor vehicle theft up 47%, robbery up 25%.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!