'The Left lost their mind': Plan to add 'wokeism' to schoolbooks bites back

Public school textbook publishers who signed up for the leftist "wokeism" agenda, including having ideological concepts like critical race theory and social emotional learning in their books, are finding out that that decision is biting back.

Because in some states those publications aren't even being considered for use.

Dan Hart at the Washington Stand reports that eight publications recently were withdrawn from consideration in Oklahoma.

And in Florida officials said they have rejected 54 out of 132 textbooks for failing to meet the state's standards, the report said.

TRENDING: A flipping plan that's a bit too risky

All of those texts were in math.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report said the withdrawal of eight books pending before the Oklahoma State Department of Education was the result of a 2020 state law that adds a layer of review to determine if texts are "of poor quality or contain controversial ideologies," the report said.

Oklahoma Supt. Ryan Walters told "Washington Watch with Tony Perkins" that it was just a matter of using common sense standards.

Will the U.S. continue to get more 'woke' in the years ahead? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 41% (11 Votes) 59% (16 Votes)

"It’s amazing what happens when you speak clearly and you hold folks accountable,” he explained. “We have been very clear — we are not going to allow woke indoctrination or classroom. We’re going to get back to a focus on the basics. … [O]ur parents have spoken loudly and clearly: get the woke ideology out, help our kids learn to read and do math. And that’s exactly what we’re doing."

He said lawmakers decided the state would not do CRT in classrooms.

"We’re not going to allow all this sexualized material into the classroom, either," he said.

The report explained such situations, already evident in Oklahoma and Florida, are growing.

Florida already confirmed 54 of the 132 proposed math texts were rejected for failing to meet the Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking Standards or included CRT and SEL concepts.

Walters continued, "[I]t’s a multi-faceted effort to get this ideology out of schools. Number one, you’ve got to go get it out of your public schools. … But number two, you’ve got to get more of an ability for kids to go to private and Christian schools if their parents want them to. And so we have the first Christian charter school in the country that’s going to open up here in Oklahoma. … [T]hese Christian schools, you’re not going to see them wanting to go push some kind of radical atheist ideology. … [G]ive parents the opportunity to send their kids to Christian schools so that your kid is going to have a great education and not have this type of left-wing ideology in their day-to-day school."

He said the state is not hurting for the lack of access to a couple of books, either.

"[T]here’s plenty of great materials out there. I mean, there [are] plenty of conservatives and Christians that are putting together materials. … The Left lost their mind here in Oklahoma when we made Prager University available statewide for every student [and] parent. … [T]here’s plenty of great material out there that talk about our founding. There’s plenty of great math material that can help students read on grade level. We’re never going to be held captive by woke companies trying to dictate to our state what our education system is going to look like."

He said getting education "back on track" is just a matter of rejecting the teachers' union's ideologies about wokeism, and embracing parents.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!