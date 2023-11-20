'Leftist sons of b*tches, be afraid!': Meet Javier Milei, Argentina's new president

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

Libertarian politician and former Argentine economist Javier Milei won Argentina’s presidential elections on Sunday.

Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist,” has promised to end Argentina’s rampant inflation – which recently topped 140% – by replacing the local currency with the American dollar, and eliminate half of the country’s government agencies, which he often symbolized by wielding a chainsaw on the campaign trail, according to the Associated Press. Milei is a prominent believer in conservatism and has frequently denounced leftist policies as the reason for Argentina’s struggling economy and culture of poverty.

TRENDING: 'More lethal': 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls lay out plans to bolster U.S. Navy

“The model of decadence has come to an end [and] there’s no going back,” Milei said in his victory speech on Sunday, according to Reuters. “We have monumental problems ahead: inflation, lack of work, and poverty. The situation is critical and there is no place for tepid half-measures.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Milei is known for his impassioned personality and is often referred to as “The Madman” and “The Wig,” by his supporters, according to the AP. In addition to his envisioned economic policies, Milei has taken conservative stances on cultural issues, such as laxer gun control regulations, immigration restrictions and smaller government, while opposing liberal ideologies such as abortion, feminist policies and political elitism.

“Leftist sons of b*tches, be afraid!” Milei said in 2019. “Freedom goes forward! Hail freedom, damn it!”

Does Javier Milei's victory demonstrate that people are ed up with leftist policies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (22 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Prior to winning Argentina’s presidential election, Milei served as a senior economist at multiple major business conglomerates in Argentina, including Corporacion America, where he served as Chief Economist until he was elected as a lawmaker in 2021, according to the AP. Milei gained prominence as a television and media personality infamous for his impassioned rants against Argentina’s political caste, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Though he does not often discuss his early life or his family, Milei has a close relationship with his sister Karina Milei, who ran his presidential campaign and who he credits for his rising political career, according to the AP. Milei has four dogs, all named after economists and all clones of his English Mastiff, who passed away.

Milei won 56% of the vote on Sunday , compared to 44% secured by his opponent Sergio Massa, Argentina’s left-leaning economy minister. Milei will be sworn into office on Dec. 10, according to the WSJ.

A number of prominent conservatives, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, congratulated Milei on his victory, according to Mediaite.

“Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you,” Trump said on Truth Social Sunday. “You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!