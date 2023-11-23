The Left's conspiracy to keep election fraud quiet

You can see it with your own eyes. But Democrats and their left-wing media allies call it a "fantasy." What is it?

Election fraud.

A Lawrence, Massachusetts, voter who had been turned away from the polls on Election Day and told he had already voted found out he was the victim of fraud. He checked the footage on the video camera outside his front door and saw that a woman had removed mail-in ballots from his mailbox. He called police.

It's happening in many places. On Tuesday, Fight Voter Fraud, Inc., a nonprofit voter rights group, appeared in Connecticut Superior Court to demand the arrest of a woman alleged to have been caught on video committing mail-in ballot fraud in the 2019 Bridgeport Democratic mayoral primary and again in the 2023 primary. The group, protesting that city officials pretend there's no problem, also called on the Connecticut legislature to appoint a special prosecutor.

A staggering 60% of likely voters nationwide consider election cheating a problem, according to Rasmussen Reports. Yet the Left denies it's happening.

The Washington Post calls it a "myth" and a "fantasy offense."

Worst of all, the federal government is suppressing the evidence and censoring anyone who complains about election cheating.

Never-before-seen emails released by the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 6 reveal that a government-sponsored task force is muzzling public figures, thousands of ordinary Americans, and media outlets like Newsmax and The Babylon Bee when they report election irregularities.

The emails show that officials within the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department – the deep state – organized the Election Integrity Partnership in 2020, recruiting academics at Stanford University and the University of Washington to question election honesty and then instruct social media companies such as Google, Facebook and YouTube to label the postings as "misinformation" or take them down entirely.

Don't be fooled by the name Election Integrity Partnership. This task force does the opposite, silencing concerns about election integrity.

In 2020, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich objected when the state of Pennsylvania adopted new election rules during the COVID pandemic that, in his view, invited cheating. He tweeted, "Pennsylvania democrats are methodically changing the rules so they can steal the election."

When Nicole Malliotakis was running for Congress in 2020 from Staten Island and southern Brooklyn, she posted on Facebook: "Be sure to vote tomorrow because we're not only taking on Max Rose, Nancy Pelosi & Bill de Blasio. We're taking on Dead Democrats too!"

EIP disagreed and instructed Facebook to remove Malliotakis' post, which it did.

Even if Malliotakis were wrong about dead people voting, she has a right to raise the issue.

In fact, Malliotakis was correct. A Staten Island grand jury subsequently identified numerous instances of fraud in the race for city council there, including a ballot submitted on behalf of a dead person.

The emails released by the House Judiciary Committee should outrage Americans. The federal government devised a scheme to covertly stamp out public debate over election fraud just when Democrats were pushing many states to adopt new election rules in the face of COVID. Americans were entitled to hear the pros and cons of those rules. They still are.

The First Amendment bars government from censoring. So what did the government do? It outsourced the censorship to EIP. All the same, it was government calling the shots, telling third parties to censor on its behalf. Louisiana and Missouri are suing to stop the federal government's censorship scheme, and that case is now in the Supreme Court.

Kate Starbird of the University of Washington, a member of EIP, told NPR she regrets the House Judiciary Committee's investigation, and the lawsuit will dampen EIP's future censorship operations.

No worries. Russia's President Vladimir Putin is said to be running for reelection in March 2024. He, President Xi Jinping in China and other dictators who don't tolerate complaints about election rigging will find the EIP very handy.

It has no place in America.

Tell our leaders to crack down on election fraud, instead of censoring its critics.

