LGBT Americans' idiotic support of Hamas

A dying Jesus uttered a message of forgiveness on behalf of those crucifying him: "Forgive them Father for they know not what they do." With no disrespect intended for the Lord of lords' amazing compassion to forgive those killing him, editorial license is taken with his words to describe the outrageous support given Hamas by America's LGBTQ community: "Forgive them Father for they know not that they are complete hypocritical idiots!"

It has been shocking to see the support given Hamas in the U.S. – largely the result of young people naively listening to Palestinian advocates avoiding any discussion of the barbarism surrounding the Oct. 7 raid into Israel that killed 1,500 Israeli men, women and children. Their massacre of Jews alone was insufficient for these madmen who felt a need to impose as much suffering upon the victims as time allowed. Babies were beheaded; the bellies of live pregnant mothers were sliced open to remove the unborn child before both were slaughtered; victims were tied up and burned to death; women were viciously raped before being killed; etc. Just about every heinous act a delusional murderer devoid of conscience could commit was performed on these victims.

In view of the above, it is difficult to rationalize how anyone in the West could support Hamas. Even a group we would like to believe totally independent of ideological bias refused to do the obvious to placate Hamas.

News organizations like the BBC refused to reference Hamas as "terrorists." Why? It suggested the meaning of such a term is "loaded" and "it's simply not the BBC's job to tell people who to support and who to condemn." Joining BBC this was the Associated Press (AP), which has instructed its reporters and writers not to use the "T" word – even though the U.S. and other governments have designated Hamas as such. The AP's justification is because "terrorism and terrorist have become politicized, and often are applied inconsistently … the AP is not using the terms for specific actions or groups, other than in direct quotations."

One news organization has crossed the line, however, taking things a step further by actually publishing information helpful to the terrorists. The New York Times put out a map of Israeli military operations in Gaza, including the types of vehicles being used. Israel has lost 11 soldiers in the operation so far. We will never know if the NYT contributed to this loss.

One wonders if the real reason the BBC and AP refuse to call Hamas what it is stems from fear of retribution by a group that has demonstrated it has zero boundaries on whom it targets. However, what the Times did is totally unforgivable. Had they provided such data about Hamas positions, not a single NYT reporter would be safe anywhere in the Middle East today.

Out of respect for victims' families, the Israeli government has produced but not released a 43-minute collection of video footage it has put together from recovered Hamas body cams, Israeli residents' security cameras and social media proving the extent of the brutal acts committed. But, recognizing the need to substantiate that such acts occurred, Israel invited a limited number of journalists to watch it.

One of those was Martha MacCallum of Fox News who then posted the following (Italics added for emphasis):

"Today we were shown the Hamas bodycam and other videos of the attacks of October 7th. There are no words to explain. It is to witness the darkest evil that can exist. Hamas terrorists laugh and call home to boast how many Jews they killed 'with their hands,' asking if their parents are proud. Humans bloodied, charred, ripped apart. But it is the cries of the children that I will hear forever. I share this with you because the world needs to know what happened. And so that you can imagine it, because I hope you never have to see it."

In an obvious propaganda ploy, Hamas has released two videos of their captives appealing to Israel to free Palestinian prisoners in exchange for their freedom. With these videos, "Hamas is trying to increase demand" – i.e., putting pressure on Israel to initiate a cease-fire and enter into negotiations. The ploy worked before as evidenced by the 2011 release of an Israeli soldier, captured in 2006, set free in exchange for 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

But of all the groups coming out of the woodwork in support of Hamas, the most inexplicable is the LGBTQ community. They not only do a grave injustice to Israel but to themselves as well.

Islamic extremists of the Hamas ilk consider homosexuality a sexual deviancy for which severe punishment is mandated, including death. We saw the range of punishments given to gays when ISIS – a group whose ideology compares to that of Hamas – was aggressively pursuing the establishent of a caliphate. Gays were tossed off of high buildings or stoned to death.

In 2016, Hamas even executed one of its own commanders for being gay. Perhaps because he was one of their own, he was given a less painful execution – by firing squad. But the fact Hamas had no hesitation about killing one of its own gay leaders demonstrates their vileness.

Meanwhile, Israel remains one of the few states in the Middle East where homosexuality is acceptable. Consequently, gays serve in the Israeli army without fear of condemnation. How then can American LGBTQ groups support uncivilized Hamas over civilized Israel?

Perhaps no one individual more disturbed by the LGBTQ response in the U.S. was a Jewish gay man who returned to Israel, witnessing firsthand the carnage and death Hamas wrought. He later wrote about the importance of recognizing "that extremist Islam is a big threat to our (LGBTQ) rights. … Despite the dark situation for gay Palestinians who face legal and social abuse and even murder by Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank, some U.S. left-wing and LGBTQ groups bizarrely still support the Free Palestine group. This group, while calling for Israel's destruction, allows the abuse of its own LGBTQ people."

Criticizing pro-Hamas LGBTQ supporters for naively drawing parallels between Palestinian and their own rights, he explains, "This hypocrisy must end today!" He challenges the LGBTQ community to embrace an advocacy that "must stay fair, informed and away from fake Palestinian stories that sow hatred."

There has been so much gained in LGBTQ rights during the past decades. Yet these groups put their gains at risk by supporting terrorists whose inner voice says, "You can take your support and shove it!"

