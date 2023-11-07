A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Little Miss Sunshine' actress sued after allegedly refusing to be alone with co-star

Accuses Aaron Eckhart of 'aggressive, demeaning' behavior'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2023 at 6:31pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Abigail Breslin is being sued for breach of contract in excess of $80,000 and intentionally interfering with a production's prospective economic advantage.

Dream Team Studios. LLC and WM Holdings, LLC filed a complaint against Breslin and her Bubblespice, Inc. corporation, claiming the "Little Miss Sunshine" star refused to sign contractual agreements after filming a movie named "Classified" in Malta with co-star Aaron Eckhart, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In the suit, plaintiffs Dream Team and WM claim, "During the course of production, the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart's… aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril. Plaintiffs do not know if Breslin confronted Eckhart at any time."

Read the full story ›

