Look to God not the ballot box

Columnist Mark Lewis used 380 words to get to the lead of his election results analysis:

"We have turned our back on God, and we are suffering the consequences of it."

To reach this conclusion Lewis performed the usual autopsy on the politics of the day. The typical analysis looks for a scapegoat. Was it Trump? Was it Ronna McDaniel? Was it bad candidates? Why did the GOP lose in such a chaotic political climate? Was media censorship at fault?

None of the above. We have a crisis of faith, and once there is no higher power than ourselves, we are in deep trouble.

Election results for the past 60 years reflect a public epidemic of narcissism.

As God fades from the personal life and public square, the check against excessive self-elevation and self-importance becomes the primary motivator. Since World War II, the government has encouraged narcissism. It exudes entitlement. Entitlements sustain the life of the bureaucracy.

Generations of Americans have been lectured that no matter what their personal circumstances or personal failures, they are entitled, and the government's function is to transfer wealth from others to satisfy their needs.

Government grows itself by conning people into believing they are entitled. And when people become entitled, regardless of reality, they develop what the Mayo Clinic describes as "narcissistic personality disorder," which is a "mental health condition" for which the clinic says there is no pill, only talk therapy.

The Mayo Clinic is focused upon medicine and healing. So it is not unusual for it to not mention that talking to God shatters all the concepts that drive narcissism. Call it "talk therapy" with God, if you wish. Most believers call it prayer.

What a concept!

For those citizens who are concerned about the "mis-described" woke agenda, log on to the Mayo Clinic page listing the disorders that plague the narcissist. The list describes the ills of our "woke" society in more detail than any political critique or public poll.

Here are just a few of the Mayo Clinic observations about narcissists:

Have an unreasonably high sense of self-importance and require constant, excessive admiration.

Feel that they deserve privileges and special treatment.

Expect to be recognized as superior even without achievements.

Make achievements and talents seem bigger than they are.

Are preoccupied with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty or the perfect mate.

Believe they are superior to others and can only spend time with or be understood by equally special people.

Become impatient or angry when they don't receive special recognition or treatment.

Have major problems interacting with others and easily feel slighted.

React with rage or contempt and try to belittle other people to make themselves appear superior.

This affliction is epidemic in American society, and the only effective approach to recovery can be found in religion. If one believes there is no room for idol worship of one's self, if the "me" and "myself" and "I" personality fades, then reality may be re-established.

The solution is not political. It is moral. It is immoral to take money from one group and give it to another group. Freedom of speech does not exist if viewpoints become outlawed. The Judeo-Christian culture cannot co-exist with the politics of the woke society. Wokeness epitomizes the ignorance of society, and is precisely the opposite of woke. It is un-woke.

Perhaps we could start a national therapy session by holding "take a woke person to church day."

