Lost in wilderness snowstorm, faith pulls pastor through 3-day test

(COWBOY STATE DAILY) – Munching down Wyoming snow did nothing to quench the hunter’s thirst after two nights lost in the wilderness. Dan Mulholland, 67, didn’t expect to get lost after nearly 50 years of hunting big game. But on the evening of Oct. 25, the rugged terrain played a trick on him.

He’d been hunting elk with a friend in the wilderness beyond La Barge, Wyoming, in the area of Twin Lakes. They set out the Friday before and his friend bagged an elk the next day. Mulholland watched for his turn.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A cold wind picked up that Wednesday evening, so Mulholland put on his wool clothes to insulate his nerves. The gesture may have saved his life.

TRENDING: Antisemitism is enshrined in Muslim doctrine

Read the full story ›