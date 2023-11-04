A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithWICKED WEATHER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Lost in wilderness snowstorm, faith pulls pastor through 3-day test

Had been hunting with a friend

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2023 at 11:37am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(COWBOY STATE DAILY) – Munching down Wyoming snow did nothing to quench the hunter’s thirst after two nights lost in the wilderness. Dan Mulholland, 67, didn’t expect to get lost after nearly 50 years of hunting big game. But on the evening of Oct. 25, the rugged terrain played a trick on him.

He’d been hunting elk with a friend in the wilderness beyond La Barge, Wyoming, in the area of Twin Lakes. They set out the Friday before and his friend bagged an elk the next day. Mulholland watched for his turn.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A cold wind picked up that Wednesday evening, so Mulholland put on his wool clothes to insulate his nerves. The gesture may have saved his life.

TRENDING: Antisemitism is enshrined in Muslim doctrine

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







House Dems critical of Israel drawing primary challenges over their positions
Claim that Speaker Johnson lives paycheck to paycheck makes him relatable
Judge dismisses Satanic Temple's demand to overturn pro-life law
Lost in wilderness snowstorm, faith pulls pastor through 3-day test
Cross-dressing Baptist pastor commits suicide days after being exposed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×