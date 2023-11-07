Major retailer announces 'sensory-friendly' hours for shoppers with PTSD, ADHD

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Starting Friday, Walmart customers might notice things are little less noisy than usual during a morning trip to the store.

The retail giant announced Tuesday that, beginning Nov. 10, all Walmart stores in the U.S. will hold "sensory-friendly" hours from 8-10 a.m. every day, during which the overhead radio will be turned off, lights will be dimmed where possible and all televisions will hold a still image to make the environment less stimulating.

woman and child walking in Walmart

Walmart tested the concept of creating a quieter shopping experience in a pilot program earlier this year as part of an initiative to make stores more inclusive for customers with sensory disabilities such as autism.

