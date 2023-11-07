A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Health Money U.S.WND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Major retailer announces 'sensory-friendly' hours for shoppers with PTSD, ADHD

In all U.S. stores following rave reviews from customers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2023 at 6:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Starting Friday, Walmart customers might notice things are little less noisy than usual during a morning trip to the store.

The retail giant announced Tuesday that, beginning Nov. 10, all Walmart stores in the U.S. will hold "sensory-friendly" hours from 8-10 a.m. every day, during which the overhead radio will be turned off, lights will be dimmed where possible and all televisions will hold a still image to make the environment less stimulating.
woman and child walking in Walmart

Walmart tested the concept of creating a quieter shopping experience in a pilot program earlier this year as part of an initiative to make stores more inclusive for customers with sensory disabilities such as autism.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Little Miss Sunshine' actress sued after allegedly refusing to be alone with co-star
Major retailer announces 'sensory-friendly' hours for shoppers with PTSD, ADHD
YouTube censors Nashville shooter's manifesto after allowing others on site for years
S&P 500, Nasdaq finish higher to clinch longest winning streaks since November 2021
WATCH: 'Every day is like an eternity': Families of Israeli hostages voice their grief
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×