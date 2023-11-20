'Malpractice': Dems freaking out over Biden's 2024 reelection plan

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democrats are growing increasingly concerned over how President Joe Biden is approaching his bid to win reelection in 2024, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

As Trump continues to lead Biden in a series of national and crucial battleground state polls, Democratic donors, elected officials, administration aides, campaign staff and strategists have great angst that the president could lose a second term, according to the Post. Many Democrats pointed to Biden’s age, his campaign’s lack of strategy, failure to sell what the campaign views as economic achievements and more in interviews with the outlet, largely on the condition of anonymity.

“The bad news is that everybody is wetting the bed inside of Biden world,” a fundraiser told the Post. “It’s really an unhappy confluence of Biden world donors’ cocktail party friends saying ‘Can’t you get him not to run,’ which is stupid and absurd if you know Joe Biden.”

Others expressed concern to the outlet over the lack of polling on certain issues that could help streamline the Biden campaign’s reelection strategy.

“The absence of polling explains stuff like ‘Bidenomics,’” a national Democratic consultant told the Post of the campaign’s economic policy platform. “It’s just malpractice.”

Some Democrats are also worried about the campaign’s lack of a plan to secure another term and what a second administration would look like, according to the Post.

“How many times in 2020 did you hear the president say, ‘Don’t compare me to the almighty — compare me to the alternative,’” David Axelrod, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, told the Post. “Well, if I were them, I’d say, ‘Let the comparison begin,’ and push it on the contrast in values and policies and results that work for them.”

Multiple recent surveys have found Biden trailing Trump in crucial battleground states, including a New York Times/Sienna College poll released Nov. 5 that suggested the president would lose in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Biden holds the Democratic primary field largely to himself, with only Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson in the running. The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between Oct. 27 and Nov. 14, indicates Biden is leading the small field with 72%, followed by Williamson with 7.8% and Phillips with 4.8%.

“Joe Biden is not a perfect person — no such person exists — and he has strengths and weaknesses as a candidate, to be sure, but he will be the Democratic Party’s nominee,” Democratic strategist and fundraiser Dmitri Mehlhorn told the Post. “Joe Biden is going to be the nominee, and he is the best bet to beat Donald Trump, and people have to help us make that happen because the alternative is Donald Trump and is a catastrophe for American democracy.”

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

