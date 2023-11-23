Man busted for Oreo attack on wife, 75

(THE SMOKING GUN) – A Florida pensioner threw a package of Oreos at his wife, causing the 75-year-old victim to fall to the ground, according to cops who arrested the man on a felony battery charge.

In a police interview, the woman said she and the accused, John Sandoval, 70, got into a “verbal argument in reference to the coffee maker not having any water in it.” The quarrel took place Saturday in the pair’s home in Sorrento, a town 30 miles north of Orlando.

The couple’s dispute turned violent, a probable cause affidavit states, when Sandoval “threw a package of Oreo cookies hitting her in the chest, causing her to fall.”

