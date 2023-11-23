Man finds date on 'sugar daddy' website, woman blinds him with detergent

(THE MESSENGER) – A 26-year-old Texas woman was arrested and charged with second-degree felony robbery Tuesday, after allegedly robbing and assaulting a 61-year-old man she had met on a "sugar-daddy-type site," according to authorities.

Identified as Kaley Renae Medina, the woman allegedly demanded $2,0000 from the man for a bottle of wine and when he revealed he didn't have that kind of money, she began to attack, destroying his home valuables before blinding him with laundry detergent.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Medina began dating the man on Nov. 11 after meeting him on the "Seeking Arrangement" website.

