A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man finds date on 'sugar daddy' website, woman blinds him with detergent

Also trashed his house, stole his passport

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2023 at 2:43pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE MESSENGER) – A 26-year-old Texas woman was arrested and charged with second-degree felony robbery Tuesday, after allegedly robbing and assaulting a 61-year-old man she had met on a "sugar-daddy-type site," according to authorities.

Identified as Kaley Renae Medina, the woman allegedly demanded $2,0000 from the man for a bottle of wine and when he revealed he didn't have that kind of money, she began to attack, destroying his home valuables before blinding him with laundry detergent.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Medina began dating the man on Nov. 11 after meeting him on the "Seeking Arrangement" website.

TRENDING: Hatred of Jews is beyond irrational – it's demonic

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blue state's largest pot distributor collapses amid $17 million in unpaid taxes
There's a sign the housing market may finally be thawing
Christian actress opens up about making faith-based films for Hallmark competitor
Football teams to honor Tim Tebow during game
Evangelist shot while preaching shows signs of recovery but 'not out of woods yet'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×