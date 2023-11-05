A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S. World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man who made and rented out 'suicide machine' arrested

Prosecutors say people died from poison gas that was administered

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2023 at 3:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Meinawarahoon from Pixabay)

(Image by Meinawarahoon from Pixabay)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Leslie Wolfgang
Live Action News

In 2007, after eight years, Dr. Jack Kevorkian was released from prison for assisting in the deaths of over 100 people in the United States. In many deaths, the rogue doctor used a hand-crafted suicide device called the “Thanatron.” The Thanatron machine, named after a Greek god who impersonated death, was not as imposing as it sounds. His machine was basically a series of automated drip lines set to release their poison once a button was pushed, presumably by the person wishing to die.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Will the Deep State die with a bang or a whimper?

While it is unknown if Paul Tammert, an Estonian assisted-suicide activist, was inspired by the Thanatron or simply his own motivation, Tammert built his own “suicide machine” and it was used by people to kill themselves, according to prosecutors. Unlike the Thanatron, Tammert’s machine relied on poisonous levels of gas to kill its users.

Tammert was arrested in Estonia on October 26 for his illegal activity. A third person’s life was spared only because Tammert’s machine ran out of gas.” According to ERR news, he faces up to only three years in prison for his offenses.

Not only did Tammert design and build the machine, but also made financial gain from its rental. Included with the rental fee, the Estonian activist also performed perfunctory physical and mental assessments of the renters. According to Alex Schadenberg’s blog at Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, Tammert is a itinerant assisted suicide activist no longer satisfied with simple political agitation.

Remarkably, Tammert was only charged for practicing medicine without a license instead of manslaughter or worse. The shift in mentality around the globe from assisted suicide as a possible instance of murder to simply a “medical procedure” is becoming more evident.

As assisted suicide and euthanasia each become normalized as routine medical procedures in Canada and elsewhere, the growing consensus is that it will increase in suicide generally. A 2022 study of American and European data confirms that “assisted suicide is associated with a significant increase in total suicide (inclusive of assisted suicide) and no reduction in non- assisted suicide.”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teachers unions across U.S. keep getting caught up in pro-Hamas activism
Biden's policy fails to match vision for Middle East
Man who made and rented out 'suicide machine' arrested
Alarming scheme to sedate patients to obtain assisted suicide consent
Dems using tax dollars for 'engaging in political advocacy'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×