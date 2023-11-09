Man survives days in jungle after being attacked by Amazon's largest venomous snake

(MSN) – Few creatures in the Amazon rainforest are more feared than the surucucu-pico-de-jaca — the deadly South American bushmaster. The world’s longest viper, and the largest venomous snake in the Americas, it can inject 500 milligrams of venom into its victims, causing severe pain, nausea, shock and, in extreme cases, a quick death.

“The most dreaded of all the South America serpents,” was how its genus was described in a book by British naturalist Catherine C. Hopley.

But when one sank its fangs into Cícero José de Oliveira, 43, late last month, he didn’t feel any pain. Just a sharp, penetrating “needling” in the back of his left calf – little to betray the extreme danger into which he was now cast, or the pitched battle to survive that lay ahead.

Read the full story ›