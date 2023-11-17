Martha Stewart reveals she's canceled her Thanksgiving dinner

(PEOPLE) – Martha Stewart may be the queen of Thanksgiving, but this year, she's taking a break.

The lifestyle mogul revealed on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she has canceled her plans to host a Turkey Day meal and will instead be visiting different friends' homes for the upcoming holiday.

"I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled," said Stewart, 82. "Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So ... I called up my chef friend and I said, 'We’re not doing Thanksgiving.'"

