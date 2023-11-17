A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Martha Stewart reveals she's canceled her Thanksgiving dinner

'I'm turkeyed out!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:16pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

(PEOPLE) – Martha Stewart may be the queen of Thanksgiving, but this year, she's taking a break.

The lifestyle mogul revealed on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she has canceled her plans to host a Turkey Day meal and will instead be visiting different friends' homes for the upcoming holiday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled," said Stewart, 82. "Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So ... I called up my chef friend and I said, 'We’re not doing Thanksgiving.'"

TRENDING: Rep. Tlaib's coded pro-Hamas message to kill

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Horrifying: School districts pushing pro-Hamas propaganda on children
Pro-Palestinian student org sues state over campus ban
Students across the U.S. are absent much more than before pandemic
Historical church taken over by 'squatter bishop' as congregants pray for relief
Martha Stewart reveals she's canceled her Thanksgiving dinner
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×