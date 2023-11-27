A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Marty Krofft, who put 'H.R. Pufnstuf' and the Osmonds on TV, dies at 86

Followed up with 'Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2023 at 8:39pm
Donny and Marie Osmond appearing at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas (Photo by Lyric1228 courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

(CNBC) -- Marty Krofft, a TV producer known for imaginative children’s shows such as “H.R. Pufnstuf” and primetime hits including “Donny & Marie” in the 1970s, has died in Los Angeles, his publicist said. Krofft was 86.

He died Saturday of kidney failure, publicist Harlan Boll said.

Krofft and his brother Sid were puppeteers who broke into television and ended up getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Along the way, they brought a trippy sensibility to children’s TV and brought singling siblings Donny and Marie Osmond and Barbara Mandrell and her sisters to primetime.

Read the full story ›

