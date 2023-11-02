Mary Lou Retton breaks silence following health scare

(IJR) – Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton broke her silence after she was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to a rare form of pneumonia.

On Tuesday, Retton, 55, posted a statement on her Instagram page expressing her gratitude. “I’m beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement. I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the world as I fight,” she wrote.

She informed her followers that she was continuing to recover and is “staying very positive” amid “a long and slow” recovery process.

