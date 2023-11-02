A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Mary Lou Retton breaks silence following health scare

'I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the world'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 12:41pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(IJR) – Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton broke her silence after she was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to a rare form of pneumonia.

On Tuesday, Retton, 55, posted a statement on her Instagram page expressing her gratitude. “I’m beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement. I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the world as I fight,” she wrote.

She informed her followers that she was continuing to recover and is “staying very positive” amid “a long and slow” recovery process.

