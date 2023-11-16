A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to Louvre

Dates back to 1280

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:29pm
(UPI) – A long-lost masterpiece dating back to 1280 is headed to the Louvre after it was found hanging in a French grandmother's kitchen.

"Christ Mocked," a 10-inch-by-8-inch painting by Florentine artist Cimabue, aka Cenni di Pepo, was rediscovered in 2019, when an elderly woman from the town of Compiegne decided to have it appraised.

The painting had been hanging in her kitchen for years.

