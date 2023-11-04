A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
While media fixates on Israel, Russia unleashes massive drone attack on Ukraine

Launched 40 kamikaze drones and a cruise missile

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2023 at 3:47pm
Fighters in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

(DAILY FETCHED) – As the global media focuses on the escalation in Israel and the Middle East, Russia launched their biggest drone attack on Ukraine in weeks. The attack is believed to be preparation for more fighting towards the end of the year.

Russia launched 40 kamikaze drones and a cruise missile at Ukraine. The Ukrainian military confirmed it shot down up to half of the drones and intercepted the inbound missile.

Ukrainian anti-air systems are said to be active across ten regions, including western Lviv, much further from the front lines of fighting in the east and south.

While media fixates on Israel, Russia unleashes massive drone attack on Ukraine
