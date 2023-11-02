Medical school doubles down on gender ideology

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Indiana University School of Medicine has doubled down on its embrace of gender ideology in contradiction with biological reality, despite widespread media coverage of one of its courses.

Documents obtained by Do No Harm and provided exclusively to The College Fix show the public university continues to teach sex and gender are both “non-binary.”

“Genetic female” and “genetic male” are the “two most common chromosomal patterns,” the slides say, “but there are others.”

