Medical school doubles down on gender ideology

'People with cervices'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:32pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Indiana University School of Medicine has doubled down on its embrace of gender ideology in contradiction with biological reality, despite widespread media coverage of one of its courses.

Documents obtained by Do No Harm and provided exclusively to The College Fix show the public university continues to teach sex and gender are both “non-binary.”

“Genetic female” and “genetic male” are the “two most common chromosomal patterns,” the slides say, “but there are others.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







