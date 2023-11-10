Meet the Christian Cowboys defending Israel's heartland

(JERUSALEM POST) – Fifteen American Christian cowboys with their wide-brimmed hats, denim shirts, tight Wrangler jeans, leather belts with large buckles, and well-worn boots have come to Israel to protect the Jewish residents of the biblical heartland – Judea and Samaria.

"We want to live for Israel; that is our goal," said 24-year-old Yosef Strain from Montanna, his voice carrying a subtle twang.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The young men, mostly in their early 20s, hail from across the South: Tenessee, Missouri, Texas, Arkansas, and Montana. They join other faith-driven volunteers in Israel through Hayovel. For 20 years, this organization has been bringing several hundred Christians to Israel each year to help harvest the grapes of the biblical heartland. These Evangelical Christians are usually focused on restoring Christian-Jewish relations and confirming Israel's right to their ancestral homeland.

TRENDING: Catholic Church makes ruling on transgender baptisms, godparents

Read the full story ›