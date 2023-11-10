A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Meet the Christian Cowboys defending Israel's heartland

These boys are the real deal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2023 at 4:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JERUSALEM POST) – Fifteen American Christian cowboys with their wide-brimmed hats, denim shirts, tight Wrangler jeans, leather belts with large buckles, and well-worn boots have come to Israel to protect the Jewish residents of the biblical heartland – Judea and Samaria.

"We want to live for Israel; that is our goal," said 24-year-old Yosef Strain from Montanna, his voice carrying a subtle twang.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The young men, mostly in their early 20s, hail from across the South: Tenessee, Missouri, Texas, Arkansas, and Montana. They join other faith-driven volunteers in Israel through Hayovel. For 20 years, this organization has been bringing several hundred Christians to Israel each year to help harvest the grapes of the biblical heartland. These Evangelical Christians are usually focused on restoring Christian-Jewish relations and confirming Israel's right to their ancestral homeland.

TRENDING: Catholic Church makes ruling on transgender baptisms, godparents

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Meet the Christian Cowboys defending Israel's heartland
IDF captures Hamas stronghold after 10-hour firefight, discovers tunnels near kindergarten
When will the global population reach its peak?
Pentagon is starting to restrict flow of military aid to Ukraine as money runs out
Hedge-fund billionaire issues bone-chilling prediction about future inflation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×