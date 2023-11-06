A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Michael J. Fox on what scares him most about Parkinson's disease, and it's not death

'Anything that would put my family in jeopardy'

Published November 5, 2023 at 9:35pm
Published November 5, 2023 at 9:35pm
Michael J. Fox (video screenshot)

Michael J. Fox (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Michael J. Fox has been transparent in his battle with Parkinson's disease, often explaining in great detail how the brain disorder has impacted his lifestyle.

The "Back to the Future" star is also sharing what scares him about his disease, particularly when it comes to his family. When asked by "Town & Country" what he fears, the actor answered, "Anything that would put my family in jeopardy."

Fox said he worries about falling into his wife Tracy or one of their four children on the street – putting them in further danger.

Read the full story ›

