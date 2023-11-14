Middle-school counselor accused of raping 14-year-old student

(FOX NEWS) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania, middle-school counselor has been accused of raping a 14-year-old student, according to local reports and county records.

Kelly Ann Schutte, 35, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including three counts of having intercourse or sexual contact with a student at school, one count of corruption of minors and three counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old, according to Montgomery County records.

Schutte was a counselor at Pennridge South Middle School, and the victim mentioned in court documents was 14 at the time of the defendant's alleged crimes, according to records obtained by FOX 29 Philadelphia.

