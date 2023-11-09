A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Minnesota court dismisses bid to block Trump on primary ballot

Leaves door open for general election challenge

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2023 at 8:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Donald J. Trump gestures with a fist pump as he walks across the tarmac upon his arrival Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, South Carolina. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump gestures with a fist pump as he walks across the tarmac upon his arrival Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, South Carolina. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(CBS NEWS) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against a petition seeking to keep former President Donald Trump off the state's 2024 primary ballot, but left the door open to a potential subsequent challenge should Trump be selected as the Republican nominee in the general election.

The court's ruling stated that "petitioners have standing and that their claims are ripe as to the issue of whether former President Trump should be excluded from the 2024 Republican presidential nomination primary" but that "we reach a different conclusion regarding petitioners' claim that it would be error for the Secretary of State to place former President Trump's name on the ballot for the 2024 general election ballot."

"Although the Secretary of State and other election officials administer the mechanics of the election, this is an internal party election to serve internal party purposes, and winning the presidential nomination primary does not place the person on the general election ballot as a candidate for President of the United States," the ruling states. "There is no state statute that prohibits a major political party from placing on the presidential nomination primary ballot, or sending delegates to the national convention supporting, a candidate who is ineligible to hold office."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Minnesota court dismisses bid to block Trump on primary ballot
WATCH: Bruce Willis' daughter gives update on 'aggressive' dementia
Group of co-workers hits Powerball after playing together 14 years
Hunter Biden 'eager' to testify in 'public forum' after subpoena, lawyer says
Feds bust sprawling prostitution ring allegedly serving politicians, military officers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×