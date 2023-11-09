MTG files impeachment resolution against Mayorkas

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed an impeachment resolution against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday.

Greene announced she filed the resolution on the House floor Thursday morning to impeach Mayorkas for “high crimes and misdemeanors” regarding his handling of illegal immigration and the southern border. The resolution alleges Mayorkas violated his oath of office to “defend and secure our country,” as well as the Secure Fence Act of 2006, the Guarantee Clause in Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution and other provisions, according to its text.

“Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, in his failure to uphold the oath he took, has, by his actions, lost the trust of citizens of the United States to faithfully execute the laws of the United States,” the resolution reads. “Wherefore, Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust,

or profit under the United States.”

The resolution also cites record numbers of illegal immigration under Mayorkas’ leadership, including 10 million crossings “broken down between” eight million encounters and 1.8 million “gotaways.” Greene also cited implications of fentanyl, crime, terrorism and other concerns from the border crisis.

Neither Greene nor Mayorkas immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

