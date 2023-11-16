Multiple Capitol police injured as leftist mob assaults DNC headquarters

Democrats and other leftists have been shouting "insurrection" ever since the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol where a few hundred people moved beyond protest to breaking windows and doors and vandalizing the halls of Congress.

Despite evidence that it was a riot, Democrats have claimed it was an actual insurrection with the mob intent on overthrowing the U.S. government and taking over. Thousands of people have been arrested and convicted, given years in jail. Nancy Pelosi orchestrated a years-long congressional "investigation" to build that evidence, and a local prosecutor in Georgia even has claimed the actions all combined to represent an "organized crime" scheme.

Now one commentary bluntly has challenged, "Well… We're waiting."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Israel is always to blame

Obviously for a similar law enforcement agenda against leftists, a "Palestinian mob," whose members "descended on DNC headquarters" this week in Washington, leaving six Capitol police officers injured.

USCP: "We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful. The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building." https://t.co/9fsHgGHD78 — Sam Lisker (@slisker) November 16, 2023

Police said:

Was this mob an "insurrection"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (179 Votes) 11% (23 Votes)

Last night approximately 200 people gathered in front of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters to protest the conflict in the Middle East. We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful. The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building. When the group moved dumpsters in front of the exits, pepper sprayed our officers and attempted to pick up the bike rack, our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the Members and staff. Six officers were treated for injuries, from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched. 24-year old Ruben Arthur Camacho of Woodbridge, NY, was arrested for Assault on a Police Officer after an officer witnessed Camacho slam another officer into a garage door and then punch the female officer in the face. Last night our team was quick, decisive, courageous and in control. When demonstrations cross the line into illegal activity it is our responsibility to maintain order and ensure people’s safety.

Twitchy commented, "We're just guessing that CNN or MSNBC will not be having interviews with any of the officers who were injured last night. … Now many are waiting for FBI raids and the formation of an 11/15 commission."

Wait. You mean you will not be attaining cell phone records to show where these insurrectionist were? You won't be arresting everyone that was just there? You won't be tracking down & raiding their homes? You won't be throwing them in prison without due process & sentencing them… — Dwayne Robertson (@PalmettoHawk) November 16, 2023

Insurrection Start sending subpoenas to democrats Time for a massive fbi task force Let’s get sedition hunters analyzing pictures of the insurrectionists to take them down https://t.co/sqwpmw2qc9 — Rob Noerr (@robnoerr) November 16, 2023

The Washington Examiner reported one lawmaker described the events as having "scared me more than Jan. 6."

"Police were wearing gas masks … this was not peaceful."

The mob blocked members of Congress from leaving the DNC, the report said.

"It is unknown how many Democratic lawmakers were present when police intervened. It was reported that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was among the numerous Democrats in attendance when chanting could be heard from outside. However, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) told CNN Wednesday evening that Democratic leadership had already left by the time the lawmakers were blockaded in the building," the report said.

Police evacuated other lawmakers.

"I’m with my baby at my office and the Capitol offices just went into lockdown because of these clowns. Imagine being that unhinged. Nut jobs," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said on social media.

The Daily Caller News Foundation said, "Demonstrators blocked the exits to the DNC building with dumpsters, pepper sprayed officers and 'attempted to pick up the bike rack,' according to a press release from the USCP. Officers tried to disperse the crowd by pushing them back, pulling them away from the entrances and 'clearing them from the area.'"

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!