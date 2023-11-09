Nashville manifesto shows us how CRT grows the 'T' in LGBT

"The number of young people who identify as transgender has nearly doubled in recent years," the New York Times informed us a year ago.

Not surprisingly the study found that people 13 to 25 accounted for a disproportionately largely share of the transgender population. "The bewildering question," asked one doctor, is "why this is all happening."

An answer to that question might be found in the "manifesto" left behind by Nashville school shoot shooter "Aiden" (born "Audrey Elizabeth") Hale, the aspiring transgender who shot and killed three 9-year-olds and three staff members at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, 2023.

Presuming that the manifesto fragment leaked this past week to podcaster Steven Crowder is legitimate, the answer may be that young white people like Hale have been taught to hate their own race.

At the core of critical race theory, CRT, is the notion that white people are, directly or indirectly, responsible for all the evils of the world. Complicating matters is that CRT-influenced educators are quick to assign an "identity" to students based not on their character but on their race.

Kids get the message. Either in school or through social media, they hear repeatedly that white people enslaved blacks, killed Indians and despoiled the earth.

For people of color, this message is reassuring. It absolves them of responsibility for their own personal failures and encourages them to project blame on to the white people in their midst, their fellow students included.

For white students, the message is onerous. Says Chris Rufo, the nation's most effective CRT foe, "This ideology, critical race theory, is a cynical, pessimistic, fatalistic, entrapping ideology."

For a browbeaten young white person, the surest way to escape the trap is to transition from oppressor to oppressed, and the most visual way to do that is to assume the identity of a person of the opposite sex.

No longer in the enemy camp, the transgender quickly finds a place among the marginalized, what Marxist trailblazer Frantz Fanon called "the wretched of the earth," albeit with considerably more rights and creature comforts than Fanon ever imagined.

At home among the wretched, Hale projected her hate against the oppressors, "all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little f****** w/your white privileges."

Of concern to homosexuals, some in the transgender movement have cast gays and lesbian among the enemy. Hale, who identified as a lesbian before attempting to transition, seemed quite at ease using a homosexual slur to ridicule "crackers going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis & sports backpacks."

To prove her bona fides among her new colleagues, Hale made the most dramatic gesture she could imagine. As she urged herself in her diary, "Kill those kids!!!" How better to get revenge at those students with their "daddies [sic] mustangs & convertibles" and "mop yellow hair."

It goes without saying, of course, that we would have known Hale's motives within days had her message advanced any of the left's preferred narratives, but it did not.

From the media's perspective, Nashville Police Chief John Drake made the tactical error of saying soon after the shooting, "We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we are going over that pertain to this date of the actual incident."

The FBI quickly compensated for Drake's candor by seizing the manifesto and stashing it in that musty cubby hole reserved for things like the identity of the Supreme Court leaker or the owner of the White House cocaine or Seth Rich's laptop or Hunter Biden's for that matter.

In May, Star News Digital Media sued the FBI to obtain the release of the manifesto. The "FBI is illegally concealing the information in violation of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)," read the motion.

The FBI brushed the suit off. "There is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and the release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings," the FBI dissembled.

Hale had died on the scene. It was clear she had no accomplices. The FBI was not protecting an investigation. It was protecting a narrative.

According to an FBI study, only 3.8% of mass shooters have been female. To prevent future such shootings, it would have been helpful to know whether Hale was taking any hormonal drugs that might have caused her to flip out.

We will likely never know. Other than Twitter, the major social media sites are blocking posts about the manifesto. To the degree that the major media talk about it at all, it is to cheer on the hunt for the "leaker."

Hale's entry ends: "I hope I have a high death count. Ready to die ha ha Aiden." She/her Audrey got the death count she hoped for, but the major media and the FBI refuse to give he/him Aiden the time of day.

Jack Cashill's new book, "Untenable: The True Story of White Flight f rom Ethnic America," is available in all formats.

