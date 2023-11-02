A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Nearly 100 more churches leave United Methodist Church amid homosexuality schism

Joins thousands of other churches that have done the same

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 3:08pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Nearly 100 congregations in Ohio have left the United Methodist Church amid the denomination's ongoing debate over homosexuality, joining thousands of other churches in the United States that have done the same.

At a special session of the UMC West Ohio Conference held last weekend, 96 churches were granted their request to disaffiliate from the mainline Protestant denomination.

The session was held at Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church in Tipp City, with around 800 clergy and laity in attendance. Bishop Gregory V. Palmer presided over the gathering.

