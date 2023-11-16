New IDF video confirms Hamas using hospitals as shields

An officer with Israel Defense Forces has released a video that apparently shows Hamas terrorists were, in fact, using hospitals for their military operations, essentially making the innocent hospital patients a "shield" against any military response to Hamas' terrorism.

While the confirmation may come as a revelation to many observers around the globe, WND readers have known for years that this strategy is being used.

The video from IDF spokesman Lt. Col Jonathan Conricus reveals the interior of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza after IDF soldiers moved in and cleared it of dangers.

See the video:

Conricus shows where Hamas had hidden a military "grab bag," equipped with military equipment like an AK-47, cartridges, ammo and grenades, and a uniform, behind an MRI machine in the hospital.



Further, he revealed weapons stored in a closet in a hospital hallway.

He said, "Weapons have no business being inside a hospital. The only reason there is because Hamas put them here… [and is using] hospitals for their military."

Military operations from Gaza that target Israel often are found to have been launched from hospitals, residential areas, or even schools, as the strategy to hide military units behind innocent civilians is a common one.

In fact, WND had reported in 2014 on this very activity.

The report, by WND's Jerusalem bureau chief at the time, Aaron Klein, explained, "Some Hamas leaders are believed to be hiding in bunkers underneath the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, according to informed Middle Eastern security officials. The officials said they believe the Hamas members are using the Al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza not only as a hiding place but also as a sanctuary command center for some of the Islamist group's operations targeting Israel. The Hamas members believe they are safe underneath the hospital and have built tunnels in recent years to move in and out of the complex, the officials said. The Shifa Hospital, located in the North Rimal district of Gaza, is one of the main receiving centers for those wounded in the current Israel Air Force bombardments of Gaza City."

Klein now is a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

