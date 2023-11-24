New law prevents children from accessing porn sites

Italy has taken a quantum leap in the war nations and parents are pursuing against pornography, and the fact that children can access it so easily.

The nation has a new law, effective this week, that requires all cell-phone providers to install filtering software on any phone SIM card that is registered to a minor.

"If a SIM card is registered to child's parents, they have the option of turning the filtering software off or on," explained a report at the Washington Stand, meaning the program will require cooperation on the part of parents.



"The provision will … be a test bed to verify the real willingness of adults to take an active part in the digital education of their children," explained Agcom Commissioner Massimiliano Capitanio, in the report.

The law also requires a block on children surfing the web anonymously, "so that they cannot hide their age on social apps," the report said.

"Our hope is to promote the basic digital civic education necessary to use tools that exist, but are not used, such as parental controls," said Capitanio.

The government in Italy also hopes to bolster age verification for social media sites, as the law there bans children under 14 from accessing them.

The Stand report said, "Italy’s new porn-blocking directive follows the government allocating €1 billion (nearly $1.1 billion) in funding for pro-family initiatives in an effort to boost the nation’s flagging birthrate."

That effort included more leave for parents, monetary help for working mothers, and daycare center funding.

Further, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti implemented tax deductions that increase with each child a family has, and the nation has established its Ministry for Family and Birth.

America trails in the efforts, with only a few states barring minors for accessing porn.

