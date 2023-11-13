New research: COVID vaccinations led to millions dying

Over the past several months, I've been barraged with scientific studies and previously undisclosed government documents which have shown that COVID vaccinations led to millions of deaths, and continues to.

I was compelled to pass this research along to Americans and all the people of the world, whom I love dearly, to allow them to make up their own minds. Especially important is the video at the end of this column by an international banker who is dying from the COVID vaccines, along with his mother. Please watch it after you read the below evidence that gives the exact reasons he says what he does in the video.

Here's just a small sample of recent studies and reports showing the detrimental effects of COVID vaccines around the country and world:

"A new scientific report challenges the idea that COVID-19 vaccines have prevented deaths after researchers assessed all-cause mortality in 17 countries and found that COVID-19 vaccines didn't have any beneficial effect on reducing mortality. Instead, researchers found that unprecedented peaks in high all-cause mortality in each country – especially among the elderly population when COVID-19 vaccines were deployed – coincided with the rollout of third and fourth booster doses."

"Conservative public interest advocacy group Defending the Republic (DTR) has obtained almost 15,000 pages of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial data, claiming the data show an 'utter lack of thoroughness' of the trials and calls the vaccine's safety into 'serious doubt.'"

"A top Pentagon official has confirmed that cases of myocarditis soared among U.S. service members in 2021 after the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out."

"COVID-19 cases among vaccinated seniors soared in 2021, according to newly disclosed data acquired by U.S. health agencies but not presented to the public. Humetrix Cloud Services was contracted by the U.S. military to analyze vaccine data. The company performed a fresh analysis as authorities considered in 2021 whether COVID-19 vaccine boosters were necessary amid studies finding waning vaccine effectiveness. Humetrix researchers found that the proportion of total COVID-19 cases among the seniors was increasingly comprised of vaccinated people, according to the newly disclosed documents."

"Documents recently obtained from the National Institutes of Health suggest public health officials used inaccurate information and misrepresented medical research to advance their policy objective that masks severe COVID-19 and virus transmission – despite opposing scientific evidence received from experts."

"Post-licensure studies on rare adverse events have found evidence of post-vaccination myocarditis, neurological issues, thrombocytopenia (low platelet counts), and clotting, and a new study shows a strong, twofold increased risk of vision loss."

"Pulling back the curtain on the LNP design, we see that several features intended for stealth delivery of mRNA to the cell have set the stage for a wide range of adverse events which should have been anticipated through testing, and prevented through cautious policy. … We look at the design of the LNPs … and investigate how their design might predispose them to clustering or falling apart – both of which can lead to clotting."

"Now, we turn to another problem – the cargo contained in the LNP capsules: the mRNA and its encoded spike protein. We introduce the inflammatory response to the spike protein and one of its subunit proteins and how they may contribute to serious adverse events such as myocarditis and blood clotting."

"We turn to the third major issue related to DNA contamination with residual bacterial plasmids and truncated mRNA from the manufacturing process. Are the vaccines more contaminated than our regulatory agencies realize? Should this raise concerns about migration to the gut or their expression by cells?"

"Both countries achieved high vaccination rates, with 84.9% in Italy and 92.9% in Costa Rica. A higher proportion of AEFIs occurred in females in both countries, with 53% and 65% in Naples and Costa Rica, respectively. Most adverse effects following immunization were observed in individuals aged 18-64 years. ….Naples reported a higher incidence of serious events per 100,000 inhabitants."

"People who received a new COVID-19 vaccine booster were more likely to contract COVID-19 than people who received no COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a new study of prisons in California. Researchers analyzed data from 33 state prisons from January to July 2023 to try to assess the effectiveness of the bivalent shots, which were introduced in the fall of 2022."

"A new Lancet study adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that the mRNA from COVID-19 vaccines does not remain at the injection site but 'spreads systemically' throughout the body and can even end up in breast milk passed on to infants by their vaccinated mothers."

"How the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relaxed the rules for mRNA vaccines compared to mRNA therapies and discussed the available data regarding LNP distribution throughout the body based on animal testing, the fact that human testing wasn't done, and the lack of mRNA or spike protein biodistribution data."

"We consider the ramifications of the 'lagging' regulatory framework for COVID-19 vaccines. In June 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) set up special emergency guidance for the manufacturers making the COVID-19 vaccines; this special guidance expires on Nov. 7 [2023]."

"The plaintiffs say they experienced debilitating side-effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as React 19, a nonprofit organization for people who claim vaccine-related injuries. … The plaintiffs blame the COVID vaccine for causing a wide range of ailments including Bell's palsy, blood clots in the brain, vertigo, vascular inflammation, chronic fatigue syndrome, small fiber neuropathy, heart palpitations and more."

"Vaccination policies have shifted dramatically during COVID-19 with the rapid emergence of population-wide vaccine mandates, domestic vaccine passports and differential restrictions based on vaccination status. While these policies have prompted ethical, scientific, practical, legal and political debate, there has been limited evaluation of their potential unintended consequences. Here, we outline a comprehensive set of hypotheses for why these policies may ultimately be counterproductive and harmful."

All the science should be considered, not censored By biochemist Dr. Robert Malone and Peter Navarro

Biden team's misguided and deadly COVID-19 vaccine strategy: Vaccination 'arms race' could prove dangerous to the American public By biochemist Dr. Robert Malone and Peter Navarro

Bioethics of Experimental COVID Vaccine Deployment under EUA: It's time we stop and look at what's going down By biochemist Dr. Robert W. Malone

Headwind – Dr. Robert W. Malone, A Documentary made by Headwind and distributed by Epoch Times. April 9, 2022

"A group of scientists and medical researchers sued the FDA under FOIA to force release of hundreds of thousands of documents related to licensing of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. … In response, the FDA produced nothing. Therefore, in September 2021, the scientists, represented by their attorneys at Siri & Glimstad, sued the FDA demanding it produce this data. …"

"The State Medical Board of Ohio has suspended the license of a doctor who has offered criticism of COVID-19 vaccines. The board suspended Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's license and fined her $3,000 because she allegedly refused to respond properly to complaints that poured in after she testified to state lawmakers. The suspension is for an indefinite period."

Watch in this 2-minute video how Dr. Fauci and mainstream media painted vaccinations as "highly effective" in the beginning then plunges to virtually ineffective and detrimental in most recent news reports.

As a result of all the above and more, Truth Justice recently posted a 4-minute must-watch video on X with a capitalized caption: "GOVERNMENT MASS MURDER."

Truth Justice explained their video: "International banker who is dying from the COVID vaccines along with his mother calls for the immediate arrests of Bill Gates, WHO executives, WEF politicians, Klaus Schwab, Big Tech leaders and Pfizer for poisoning humanity leading to millions of deaths. He and his mother are triple vaccinated with the Pfizer lethal injections classified as bioweapons. He calls for the billions of vaccinated people to stand up and fight for justice."

You can watch the video on Truth Justice's X feed or on Rumble.

Please share this column and evidence with everyone you know and let them make up their own minds as well.

