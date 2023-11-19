New videos: 'Police were giving handshakes to Jan. 6 protesters'

By Alicia Powe

The Gateway Pundit

Hours after House Speaker Mike Johnson released a portion of the thousands of hours of J6 footage Congress withheld for years, the bogus narrative propagated by the government and mainstream media surrounding the “insurrection” is crumbling.

Cops are seen standing idly by as demonstrators peacefully walk through the building.

Footage of the most investigated demonstration in FBI history shows rioters trying to overthrow the most powerful government on earth armed with cameras, selfie sticks and flags in an attack that federal judges, the Department of Justice and Democrat lawmakers claim was worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

The first batch of videos was released Friday afternoon. Just 90 videos with no sound, comprising approximately 15 hours of over 41,000 hours of the fedsurrection, are now available to review on the Committee on House Administration website. Rep. Johnson has promised to upload more in the days ahead.

It’s unclear whether the total video dump will include body cam footage from DC Metropolitan Police Officers or Capitol Police, but it is unlikely. When The Gateway Pundit went to the House Administration media room, we were told we could only access footage from Capitol security cameras and various police divisions hold the police bodycam footage.

As the GOP conspicuously stalls a full release of the footage, J6 political hostages are being sentenced to years in prison for misdemeanor trespassing and non-violent crimes at the federal courthouse across the street from the Capitol building in a totalitarian inquisition against wrongthink and the First Amendment.

The DOJ has secured a 100 percent conviction rate against January 6 defendants in jury trials.

The existential fate of the United States hangs on the line as the seditious Justice Department and activist federal judges threaten to throw former President Donald Trump in solitary confinement alongside the political prisoners for “his role in the Capitol riot.” What is the government hiding?

Meanwhile, Sedition Hunting, an international fascistic operation assisting the FBI with the arrest of every America First “chud” on the Capitol ground during the riot, is steadily underway.

Sedition Hunters compile CCTV footage and police body cams diligently following January 6 and credit themselves with “building entire cases” against J6ers “for the FBI from soup to nuts.”

The alleged-volunteer army of “internet sleuths,” including data scientists, academic researchers and software engineers, have created at least a dozen websites and sophisticated databases dedicated to identifying J6ers for Uncle Sam, even utilizing facial recognition software to incarcerate its political opposition in the name of “protecting democracy.”

Here is a trove of links to J6 police body camera footage Congress has yet to release:

JANUARY 6th, 2021 POLICE BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE

TIME CAM # LINK LOCATION

11:21:29 AM X6039BF88 https://archive.org/details/hp2NtasPKRC88hfGx

11:40:55 AM X6030853K https://archive.org/details/6rE2EpcKP9vjNykAL

12:17:04 PM X6039BK5 https://archive.org/details/ETyZnZkPEYjNKM4ST

12:17:05 PM X6039BKCJ https://archive.org/details/Csn63ixqXngxGqnYZ

12:17:07 PM X6039BJHB https://archive.org/details/Rgzbuu254Y7oKSfyc

12:21:44 PM X6039BCGW https://archive.org/details/KTcC7R4i2hREhwR2p

12:27:22 PM X6039BFAS https://archive.org/details/zFdyoXH7XLhtuPW53

1:00:55 PM X6039B3Q https://archive.org/details/83k7vCKJLExtdZAD3

1:10:41 PM X6039BF76 https://archive.org/details/Xw6Biy8aJPt26338J

1:13:15 PM X6030252F https://archive.org/details/kD5k9wgj6hj6GzTBg LOWER WEST PLAZA

1:14:02 PM X6039BKYG https://archive.org/details/7LaLnCx8Jr3cnLgc6 LOWER WEST PLAZA

1:14:45 PM X6039BKYG https://ia904507.us.archive.org/20/items/iSXWDs775iYBeaHy3/Sean_McHugh_Case_Bodycam_.mpeg4 LOWER WEST PLAZA

1:15:12 PM X6039BEYQ https://archive.org/details/FckgqEPzGEn4mZLAW

1:16:50 PM X6039BF4W https://archive.org/details/federico-klein-and-steven-cappuccio-436

1:19:03 PM X6039BEW6 https://archive.org/details/8Baje8tQ4YwYnAJf7

1:20:06 PM X6039BCAU https://archive.org/details/9AEcuNSqPsnzQS6GX

1:21:38 PM X6039BGKA https://archive.org/details/7pkt5shJwMDqFLY3D

1:22:01 PM X6039BLAL https://archive.org/details/sfde974NWXkJ2cTWW

1:27:40 PM X6039BJJA https://archive.org/details/45XrocRZaztcJvarY

1:27:49 PM X6039BF4W https://ia804504.us.archive.org/28/items/5QBmjS6RBpDA9wyJF/Sean_McHugh_Case_Bodycam_.mpeg4 LOWER WEST PLAZA

1:27:50 PM X6039BJJA https://archive.org/details/federico-klein-and-steven-cappuccio-414

1:29:04 PM X6039BEYR https://archive.org/details/gauquvpFr6nRaj25D

1:31:04 PM X6039BEYR https://ia902308.us.archive.org/5/items/qrG6MXQyuEZtkyzbg/qrG6MXQyuEZtkyzbg.mpeg4 LOWER WEST PLAZA

1:31:44 PM X603BCAU https://ia902306.us.archive.org/25/items/2oBsm8J6zxePsf6vP/Sean_McHugh_Case_Bodycam_Footage_3.mpeg4 LW PLAZA

1:32:09 PM X6039BCAU https://ia802303.us.archive.org/34/items/n2mZjn7ELwCkyREZM/n2mZjn7ELwCkyREZM.mpeg4 LOWER WEST PLAZA

1:32:22 PM X6039BBEYR https://ia802309.us.archive.org/29/items/8axYcvLxuRZ4jqizY/8axYcvLxuRZ4jqizY.mpeg4 LOWER WEST PLAZA

1:32:57 PM X6039BJJA https://ia802309.us.archive.org/29/items/8axYcvLxuRZ4jqizY/8axYcvLxuRZ4jqizY.mpeg4

1:34:00 PM X6039BFW https://archive.org/details/Fpwh9EechGrgyKZ76

1:34:15 PM X6039BF4W https://ia904509.us.archive.org/17/items/XMWQiHEsddR6r2p2z/Sean_McHugh_Case_Bodycam_.mpeg4

1:35:56 PM X6039BCAU https://ia902300.us.archive.org/8/items/uegvfjmQsAr99QdJj/uegvfjmQsAr99QdJj.mpeg4

1:36:56 PM X6039BEYR https://ia902300.us.archive.org/8/items/uegvfjmQsAr99QdJj/uegvfjmQsAr99QdJj.mpeg4

1:36:55 PM X6039BEYR https://ia902300.us.archive.org/8/items/uegvfjmQsAr99QdJj/uegvfjmQsAr99QdJj.mpeg4

1:36:56 PM X6039BDFC https://archive.org/details/XAuF6aBqnL8s8LsA6

1:37:11 PM X6039BD7G https://archive.org/details/FW7MbHofKrf2KpWCK

1:38:13 PM X6039BEYR https://ia902305.us.archive.org/18/items/rv5iCyS8jXLTxwoL5/rv5iCyS8jXLTxwoL5.mpeg4

1:39: 27 PM X6039Bh8Q https://archive.org/details/X8yHiaMpB3NB7AHvG

1:39:33 PM X6039BEYR https://archive.org/details/n5r2ovueC9Lsy8dM7

1:39:39 PM X6039BF4W https://archive.org/details/SJKAFATHvWiffsZTT

1:39:44 PM X6039BA0P https://archive.org/details/HwXPM4ngfiGHc4N3X

1:39:58 PM X6039BF4W https://ia902302.us.archive.org/23/items/SkSR5mqeDqCKN5opL/Sean_McHugh_Case_Bodycam_.mpeg4

1:40:57 PM X6039BEYR https://ia902304.us.archive.org/14/items/iJnKNugHLYa3mmLBX/iJnKNugHLYa3mmLBX.mpeg4

1:44:27 PM X6039BJJA https://archive.org/details/DTKijvzeCHtuttW7r

1:47:16 PM X6030478K https://archive.org/details/Ypgu8XZjHCfzijCc6

1:50:05 PM X6039BD0P https://archive.org/details/WoLDnQNyd8pbTCiwo

1:53:40 PM X6039BKNU https://propublica-data-j6cases-videos.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/51d50c60ce28013960702cde48001122.mp4

1:53:41 PM X6039BKEB https://archive.org/details/b7gDiYGcrSEyEsC5d

1:53:42 PM X6039BFSE https://archive.org/details/owrhgGHHqDqH4zefH

1:53:44 PM X6039BKH5 https://archive.org/details/W76Tc5Se4boFjaeHQ

1:54:33 PM X6039BF8S https://archive.org/details/federico-klein-and-steven-cappuccio-413

1:55:55 PM X6039BEWQ https://archive.org/details/DZ7CnoNLN7cLMXPJr

1:56:45 PM X6039BA90 https://ia804504.us.archive.org/29/items/Fe6AYBad5ibbQizoS/Grady_Owens_Case_Bodycam_.mpeg4

1:57:49 PM X6039BD5M https://archive.org/details/vkgdxf5xzAeNKASTT

1:59:32 PM X6039BFMV https://archive.org/details/HFnkqeiSbipo5wYgA

1:59:38 PM X6039BA90 https://archive.org/details/CQPszc7ayA5ao5Sjz

1:59:42 PM X6039BJ07 https://archive.org/details/QLhYkKmksgHcofGzp

1:59:47 PM X603BF8S https://archive.org/details/kW4ZtwAkteyiNgdN5

1:59:48 PM X6039BBIA https://archive.org/details/J6mMyPfNGkhXwP36G

1:59:48 PM X6039BFMU https://archive.org/details/6Fz6nyn54dsDN5BXv

1:59:53 PM X6039BF4W https://archive.org/details/ZwvGquxxhS9sECBju

2:02:11 PM X6039BFEY https://archive.org/details/qMFfAtCLjPp96uPJ4

2:04:48 PM X6039BA66 https://archive.org/details/6gmm6nrYmSuQ3boua

2:07:19 PM X6039BBOE https://archive.org/details/ethan-nordean-exhibit-2007-x-6039-bboe

2:07:46 PM X6039BCNH https://archive.org/details/ethan-nordean-exhibit-2008-x-6039-bcnh

2:08:59 PM X6039BCN8 https://archive.org/details/wgi98m7qak3iKYc8c

2:09:50 PM X6039BKEB https://archive.org/details/HuWhTbNSdtnte8Tdr

2:10:36 PM X6039BFMU https://archive.org/details/jgY7GqxfJJFPGtd7j

2:10:44 PM X6039BCNH https://archive.org/details/XD8WbwtiCBj6Fujww

2:11:10 PM X6039B8Z3 https://archive.org/details/M2SFuabyLp7cqD4vG

2:13:12 PM X6039BJJT https://archive.org/details/GT4ooxhy6KMRptQ3d

2:14:04 PM X6039BEYR https://ia804506.us.archive.org/15/items/NRjbxMZbuq2wZKEaL/Robert_Morss_Exhibit_C_Pa.mpeg4

2:14:13 PM X6039BH8Q https://archive.org/details/jexQwhfyyqKcNYtQP

2:15:44 PM X6039BA6R https://archive.org/details/KC6ymMwm6xCXg4uzg

2:17:54 PM X6039BD5P https://archive.org/details/QXMsdTFfp8Doyszwt

2:21:00 PM X6039BJRP https://propublica-data-j6cases-videos.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/5c86d280ce2b013960702cde48001122.mp4

2:21:30 PM X6039BF3E https://archive.org/details/dR3Trn5W8ZRW5KYbv

2:22:48 PM X6039A8QA https://archive.org/details/ApeHg7f5ypfLh9Pup

2:22:51 PM X6039BLDK https://archive.org/details/wMvs6sE4Ffuu39bdo

2:22:53 PM X6039BF76 https://ia802307.us.archive.org/28/items/FMtTTggHFxhHfBzbE/George_Tanios_Exhibit_7_C.mpeg4

2:22:57 PM X6039BEVY https://archive.org/details/craig-bingert-207-a

2:22:58 PM X6039BEER https://archive.org/details/vBeuB7LH6aEcXtmtB

2:23:20 PM X6039BH8Q https://archive.org/details/THutZFphkKKNBM2Q6

2:24:43 PM X6039BJK6 https://archive.org/details/uDfmCnJeuZ5XdLXLt

2:24:57 PM X6039BCZM https://archive.org/details/PKdJhQhEh6F8ymTTW

2:25:49 PM X6039BJAA https://archive.org/details/PiewHFbZ7PRsEuphW

2:25:58 PM X6039BJ04 https://archive.org/details/4pz5Y2kfMjghXumfB

2:27:45 PM X6039BJJA https://ia802300.us.archive.org/20/items/ZLSDPYDzPYG9fmMze/ZLSDPYDzPYG9fmMze.mpeg4

2:29:15 PM X6039BEWQ https://ia902302.us.archive.org/18/items/BWfFF7WJucAgwSscb/Brian_Mock_Government_Exh.mpeg4

2:32:29 PM X6039BKU6 https://archive.org/details/G72xuMFTpZEX6A8gv

2:33:11 PM X6039BJAA https://ia802308.us.archive.org/7/items/JhRAaW6zsxQtsHWEk/Robert_Morss_Exhibit_F_Pa.mpeg4

2:33:45 PM X6039BJAA https://ia802308.us.archive.org/7/items/JhRAaW6zsxQtsHWEk/Robert_Morss_Exhibit_F_Pa.mpeg4

2:34:06 PM X6039BJJA https://ia902305.us.archive.org/19/items/qwv2Mkw9qYdgZGsnA/qwv2Mkw9qYdgZGsnA.mpeg4 UPPER WEST PLAZA

2:35:11 PM X6039BJJA https://archive.org/details/ejLK3vmNuD7R2gc6S

2:36:09 PM X6039BKU6 https://archive.org/details/py25JgNkYGXyNTbTK

2:36:37 PM X6039BKU6 https://archive.org/details/Znv6RBrrsRR3bdYqm

2:36:41 PM X6039AJAH https://archive.org/details/6nz3RTjYMJNvd9dAz

2:38:05 PM X6039BK5E https://archive.org/details/mqHLaddTXNHpyEjZQ LOWER WEST TERRACE

2:38:12 PM X6039BKU6 https://archive.org/details/raP6X2oYTZALjJFXc

2:38:16 PM X6039B81D https://archive.org/details/9E6ctC2DvGWKSrmkD

2:40:15 PM X6030478K https://archive.org/details/vybvP9onzy5YLQ4wr INSIDE TUNNEL DOOR

2:40:50 PM X6039BH4A https://archive.org/details/jZf9rrPX95i5zRQNQ

2:40:52 PM X6039BK5E https://archive.org/details/joDcxRoXAQjR8bu6d INSIDE TUNNEL DOOR

2:40:54 PM X6039BJ57 https://archive.org/details/5LvRRZFPsymbgRjva

2:40:57 PM X6039BKGQ https://archive.org/details/hMkipNZapcghtjvoe

2:42:16 PM X6039BJN1 https://archive.org/details/JnucDpZS2jjvkuWmh

2:43:07 PM X60639BA66 https://archive.org/details/BJXSF6BaFtqu2rKXq TUNNEL

2:43:13 PM X6039BKV6 https://archive.org/details/PJZYNSjJ4XCTctDZE

2:44:03PM X6039BKTC https://archive.org/details/W2i6CqA4bBHpSR7yN CORRIDOR

2:44:14 PM X6039B9NP https://archive.org/details/johnny-marris-exhibit-p

2:44:39 PM X6039BCTB https://ia802309.us.archive.org/13/items/GSP9cRNLKiDLpHEZn/GSP9cRNLKiDLpHEZn.mpeg4 HOUSE INTERIOR, ROTUNDA

2:44:44 PM X6039BKV6 https://archive.org/details/aBC7BFQAwK8EkLMxj

2:46:03 PM X6039BKV6 https://archive.org/details/kPRESjGDBxRtyPXmR CORRIDOR

2:46:33 PM X6039BJN1 https://archive.org/details/mYh2bZFWZczjuffzd

2:46:46 PM X603BKNU https://archive.org/details/t6Pdc2xSNrThghzw6 TUNNEL

2:46:55 PM X6039BD05 https://archive.org/details/q7zRitk6eavETJeth

2:47:35 PM Z6039BKU6 https://archive.org/details/zkm8DtBPKWDpvwGZL

2:48:10 PM X6039BFQ1 https://ia802602.us.archive.org/33/items/qNnSxoaGrZ8jeZiTn/qNnSxoaGrZ8jeZiTn.mpeg4

2:48:10 PM X6039BFQ1 https://archive.org/details/QBKoNzjTrH3sPWNHR

2:49:45 PM X6039BD07 https://archive.org/details/BMZuBoF2aR9RpbkPC

2:50:19 PM X6039BF8E https://archive.org/details/2fhsKtiY9jbtC2zsX INSIDE

2:51:03 PM X6039BCQN https://archive.org/details/Zu4fcBYK6DKwjEkks

2:52:42 PM X6039BFSE https://ia802305.us.archive.org/12/items/naRo9GS3dA85JeEC3/naRo9GS3dA85JeEC3.mpeg4 TUNNEL

2:52:43 PM X6039BA71 https://archive.org/details/ipyLiSsp86ZS9ucdc INSIDE

2:53:30 PM X6030478K https://ia802302.us.archive.org/3/items/CEEHzbeWSa9CEL9Gi/Federico_Klein_Bogner.mpeg4

2:54:01 PM X6039BES3 https://archive.org/details/u9NijXLMsyjR7M3Yz ROTUNDA

2:54:04 PM X6039BF7H https://archive.org/details/9yTfFaSaK9xc8ACfz ROTUNDA

2:56:23 PM X6039BCT4 https://archive.org/details/2L6ybvJHnXX2g7RrP ROTUNDA, UPPER WEST TERRACE

2:56:56 PM X6039BF85 https://archive.org/details/e4X43gZaoAkgkihQw ROTUNDA

2:57:21 PM X6039BF8E https://archive.org/details/rYSEiPi52YxmLBeBY

2:58:33 PM X6039BD07 https://archive.org/details/PQ35yJ78o8CcM6dxF

3:02:14 PM X6039BFH3 https://archive.org/details/35G96KjzC6ynQxxFe ROTUNDA

3:02:22 PM X6039B7MF https://archive.org/details/W2CDE6tTQvDYyeFM8 ROTUNDA

3:02:38 PM X6039BKU6 https://archive.org/details/47w4xPMxQxcK7ybP4

3:02:29 PM X6039BF3E https://ia804601.us.archive.org/29/items/yB5h55p45vGHihfn6/yB5h55p45vGHihfn6.mpeg4 ROTUNDA

3:02:52 PM X6039BAY3 https://archive.org/details/johnny-marris-exhibit-o UPPER WEST TERRACE, ROTUNDA

3:03:37 PM X6039BAA3 https://archive.org/details/KZKkmnckhc5Q8yFr7 ROTUNDA

3:03:54 PM X6039BJ6K https://archive.org/details/J6tAPcEwrYvPWcGg7

3:04:20 PM X6039BDGY https://archive.org/details/SypQPeKLnBXv6Kp5m ROTUNDA

3:05:32 PM X6039BKU6 https://archive.org/details/tCxJ3D6ws72eapgrK

3:05:56 PM X6039BJVD https://archive.org/details/dZLFiNmbW4oXNGnsw

3:06:35 PM X6039B8CK https://archive.org/details/4g9vfAhudz7xkFFH2 ROTUNDA

3:06:45 PM X6039BGXT https://archive.org/details/reT7oviA7irxJ4grr

3:06:54 PM X6039BFB5 https://archive.org/details/Ng8ntEt6xS5Ec8mp6

3:07:07 PM X6039BGXT https://archive.org/details/KwCJzywEnL4uu7eHX

3:07:20 PM X6039BF76 https://archive.org/details/gh5QLwRy9EokEuYxh

3:07:33 PM X6039BHGT https://archive.org/details/SSddDvryrG6NZZ3ay ROTUNDA

3:08:03 PM X60399001 https://archive.org/details/johnny-marris-exhibit-q ROTUNDA

3:08:14 PM X6039KBNU https://archive.org/details/CRRgw49WvsLxcNbj9 TUNNEL

3:08:23 PM X6039BF3E https://archive.org/details/Yst444cpTr5gWeust TUNNEL

3:08:27 PM X6039BCJQ https://archive.org/details/jacob-chansley-exhibit-12

3:08:33 PM X6039BJ5Y https://archive.org/details/NMQnAseyZKCJqrxfg

3:09:32 PM X6039B9N0 https://ia804506.us.archive.org/23/items/CfqzEyw8jgpzDGAKC/Daniel_Egtvedt_BWC_Footage.mpeg4 CRYPT

3:11:31 PM X6039B8Z1 https://ia804506.us.archive.org/23/items/CfqzEyw8jgpzDGAKC/Daniel_Egtvedt_BWC_Footage.mpeg4 HALL OF COLUMNS

3:12:00 PM X6039BEYS https://archive.org/details/kenneth-thomas-309

3:18:39 PM X6039B9N0 https://archive.org/details/8L2SS9trumLJTxben OFFICER FANONE’S BODYCAM

3:18:59 PM X6039BFH3 https://archive.org/details/ZsmLzk4CDdkFuRBuK

3:19:36 PM X6039BKV6 https://archive.org/details/pfJ3gRArLxfr3PxZL

3:21:14 PM X6039BH4A https://archive.org/details/ePNaE3MX6n7EjgcFD

3:21:27 PM X6039BF3E https://archive.org/details/WXS9XxAH4NpsSWHPX

3:22:02 PM X6039B9WG https://archive.org/details/tHoJGTmvYZaA6jata

3:24:19 PM X6039BEA3 https://archive.org/details/ZzXSKnTob6bS6EDHR ROTUNDA

3:24:13 PM X6039BCF https://archive.org/details/kQ4hHEyL9bpEdWn3G

3:24:23 PM X6039BAVL https://archive.org/details/GnXrxYPyrTaRLk7eb

3:24:29 PM X6039BKSH https://archive.org/details/y7JN39kZgqHcrBnQz

3:25:13 PM X6039ABXH https://ia902309.us.archive.org/11/items/umEH6bz9uYuvKZiaL/umEH6bz9uYuvKZiaL.mpeg4

3:26:01 PM X6030478K https://archive.org/details/tzb2i6TXWTERLWMLK

3:30:27 PM X6039BDFA https://archive.org/details/CwQ2hjwuRBo75b7vj

3:30:30 PM X6039BF3Q https://archive.org/details/kenneth-thomas-307.mp-4

3:37:43 PM X6039B9N0 https://archive.org/details/rcCGYMS7tee8nKzKj OFFICER FANONE’S BODYCAM

3:45:04 PM X6039BJ4E https://archive.org/details/PPLFvLKZyrtgcfeMc

3:51:15 PM X6039BJJA https://archive.org/details/former-feds-group-freedom-foundation-rumble-officer-henry-foulds-2-x-6039-bjja

3:52:13 PM X6039BCAU https://archive.org/details/3ZpKa8wpWL7fdKW6v

3:52:32 PM X6039BEWQ https://archive.org/details/federico-klein-and-steven-cappuccio-419.1

3:52:43 PM X6039BFB6 https://archive.org/details/8uysHCwAzExpPu3vv

3:53:45 PM X6039BFSE https://archive.org/details/KBSBZdFhucYxYLMmW

3:59:43 PM X6030478K https://archive.org/details/K5WPnTBoSqXPuGo4b

4:03:17 PM X6039BF8H https://propublica-data-j6cases-videos.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/5f6ef48018e8013a36652cde48001122.mp4 TUNNEL

4:08:38 PM X6039BJJA https://archive.org/details/2ajECmQBpidfEDcRD

4:08:45 PM X6039BCAU https://archive.org/details/mdyiGD8Q3P5og6p7d TUNNEL

4:09:29 PM X6039BKEB https://archive.org/details/e7asPy9xvEGStWQa4

4:09:48 PM X6039BKEB https://archive.org/details/9zXP6HbzBxrXBjXRG

4:09:59 PM X6039BEWQ https://archive.org/details/R3NobuATeHhjEPgbL TUNNEL

4:10:01 PM X6039BB1A https://archive.org/details/mpQWmeN6bepZuTFrX TUNNEL

4:10:21 PM X6030951S https://archive.org/details/PMvQiALc3maXYT5bJ

4:10:35 PM X6039BKNU https://archive.org/details/zDfYteTqH9PMJ7poY TUNNEL

4:10:42 PM X6039BKNU https://archive.org/details/8sXFmmpRRNiftWYsw TUNNEL

4:10:45 PM X6039BFSE https://archive.org/details/NZCEjBpFKuteY2DDY

4:10:54 PM X6039BJJA https://archive.org/details/ih2irX6j5NeRbJtq6 TUNNEL

4:11:12 PM X6039BK4N https://archive.org/details/ifTPyvAwcQXwFwrWA NW COURTYARD

4:13:48 PM X6039BF8H https://ia802308.us.archive.org/4/items/Axww422ATZGSHKAcP/Axww422ATZGSHKAcP.mpeg4

4:20:43 PM X6039BJHS https://archive.org/details/PhGmRZzESREXecSnF

4:21:05 PM X6039BBKV https://archive.org/details/Gtst9KhxpYKD5rB6b

4:21:45 PM X6039B9WG https://archive.org/details/kenneth-thomas-303 NW COURTYARD

4:22:02 PM X6039B94Y https://archive.org/details/zvGSWSjNA8eozm6u8

4:25:01 PM X6039BHJ1 https://archive.org/details/AZvzKMEZycB9fLmJK

4:25:22 PM X6039BEYS https://archive.org/details/X6ZNioheTE3zHHRuS

4:25:28 PM X6039BJHS https://archive.org/details/oi3XMLn6j3a8P4uAv

4:25:47 PM X6039BLCK https://archive.org/details/7bLLyQP2JAxzDJpiG

4:25:59 PM X6039BCMP https://archive.org/details/kenneth-thomas-305 NW COURTYARD

4:26:14 PM X6039BBKV https://archive.org/details/c4sH77N8fwCxzF6mz

4:26:21 PM X6039BJJV https://ia904502.us.archive.org/18/items/oCRJspR7nrWd2BhZ4/oCRJspR7nrWd2BhZ4.mpeg4 TUNNEL ENTRANCE

4:26:23 PM X6039BEYS https://archive.org/details/Xm9jMqygWBNGmqsPX

4:26:30 PM X6039B8VQ https://archive.org/details/4dzWQeGYq4kjbmB9b

4:26:50 PM X6039BJJV https://ia804501.us.archive.org/34/items/6riYuZtjMAKATwBxo/Jack_Wade_Whitton_A.W._BW.mpeg4 TUNNEL ENTRANCE

4:27:00 PM X6039BJJV https://ia802302.us.archive.org/19/items/Liv8WHey8kr5DoL6d/Liv8WHey8kr5DoL6d.mpeg4 TUNNEL ENTRANCE

4:27:00 PM X6039BHJ1 https://archive.org/details/24atyK3BFC6PyLASm

4:27:10 PM X6039BL0C https://ia902302.us.archive.org/23/items/6vx8dT9FTSbsfwhHh/6vx8dT9FTSbsfwhHh.mpeg4

4:27:19 PM X6039BKUT https://archive.org/details/sArGSLcTPWJt65QR2

4:27:41 PM X6039AAK2 https://archive.org/details/dcgNay9JQmvHZDXFC

4:27:53 PM X6039BF8H https://archive.org/details/AZvzKMEZycB9fLmJK

4:28:17 PM X6039BFL0 https://archive.org/details/kenneth-thomas-308 NW COURTYARD

4:28:52 PM X6039BEYS https://archive.org/details/eTM4seDwnPyBv5wWr

4:30:32 PM X6039BJ8Z https://ia804505.us.archive.org/21/items/vY5JxKk4gdnhJdYrq/vY5JxKk4gdnhJdYrq.mpeg4

4:48:27 PM X6039BK5S https://archive.org/details/ywdaPStaPZcgdRQiK

4:48:49 PM X6039BL0C https://ia904501.us.archive.org/21/items/XXRjH7CkAJAxCEPEg/Jack_Wade_Whitton_DP_BWC_.mpeg4 TUNNEL ENTRANCE

4:49:15 PM X6039BL9G https://archive.org/details/YjjoRD39XxfupGzen

4:49:32 PM X6039BL2P https://archive.org/details/xrW2jSXg6viYK8JFx

4:52:54 PM X6039BCVM https://ia804501.us.archive.org/3/items/rNc3HzpTs5eNJoq9R/rNc3HzpTs5eNJoq9R.mpeg4 NE PLAZA

4:55:53 PM X6039BL0C https://archive.org/details/SjXpWK9spAkrond5Y

5:30:26 PM X6039BCHE https://ia904501.us.archive.org/3/items/rNc3HzpTs5eNJoq9R/rNc3HzpTs5eNJoq9R.mpeg4

7:18:01 PM X6039BH6K https://archive.org/details/rYEK7wf2eFFqEoDGj

7:19:37 PM X6039BKDK https://archive.org/details/a9vbZj24LcQx8a7MZ

7:29:38 PM X6030478K https://archive.org/details/2HTz24SdeDPEFJQCA

SEND TIPS TO: [email protected]

Please support Alicia’s J6 Investigation here.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

