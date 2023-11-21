A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
NFL legend accused of allowing rampant child sex abuse to occur at football camp

'He went from my hero to a zero in my life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 20, 2023 at 7:24pm
(Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- New York Jets legend Joe Namath was accused of turning a blind eye to the sexual abuse that was happening at his football camp more than 50 years ago.

Philip Lyle Smith, who filed the lawsuit in 2019 under the name "John Doe," spoke out publicly for the first time about the horrifying ordeal. He told the New York Post in a story published Sunday night that Brooklyn Poly Prep Country Club football coach John Foglietta was allowed to repeatedly attack Smith at the camp starting in 1972, when he was just 12 years old.

Foglietta was later revealed to be a serial sexual abuser at the school where he worked and sparked a massive 2012 settlement with several sex abuse victims. He died in 1998.

Read the full story ›

