A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.WND MEDIA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

NFL's Black Friday game is the latest warning sign for traditional TV

Broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video rather than traditional television

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 24, 2023 at 11:23am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

 

Miko Grimes, wife of Miami Dolphins cornerback Brent Grimes, talks on the phone during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in 2015. (Instagram / Miko Grimes)

Miko Grimes, wife of Miami Dolphins cornerback Brent Grimes, talks on the phone during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in 2015. (Instagram / Miko Grimes)

(CNBC) -- The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets face off in the National Football League’s first ever Black Friday game this week — but it’s not going to be the usual broadcast or cable offering. The game will stream exclusively on Amazon’sPrime Video.

The NFL’s decision to start a new Thanksgiving tradition with a streaming platform instead of a broadcast or cable channel is yet another indicator of trouble for linear, or traditional, TV, which has suffered from slumping ad revenue and customers cutting the cable cord.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Schools on U.S. military bases outperform all the rest

The Black Friday matchup is an expansion of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” deal with the NFL, which has helped drive a 6% jump in NFL viewership since last year. And with the game streaming the day after Thanksgiving, Amazon could capture some of the holiday viewership, which broke records last year.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Troubling new theory emerges in $300,000 Bentley that exploded on border bridge
WATCH: Who shot JFK? Big name in Hollywood vows to 'name names'
NFL's Black Friday game is the latest warning sign for traditional TV
Retailers brace for slow holiday season for one troubling reason
'War is not over yet': Gaza cease-fire holds as Israel to receive hostages
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×