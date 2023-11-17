A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CommentaryTHE FIRST AMENDMENT
Nikki Haley's lack of faith in free speech: Disturbing

Stephen Kent on social-media scheme: 'Anonymous publishing in America is as old as America itself'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2023 at 7:58pm
(BLAZE MEDIA) -- Social media is without a doubt less popular in the public imagination than it was when the global experiment began around 2004. While online forums and communities had existed before, the world would never be the same once Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, YouTube, and Myspace all emerged over roughly a three-year span. Initially revered as a democratizing force for free expression and liberal values, the social media industry enjoyed a honeymoon period that is decidedly over.

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley reminded us of this fact on Fox News Tuesday, when she ripped into anonymous online speech as the apparent cause of America’s uncivil politics. Haley proposed forcing social media companies to share their algorithms and require the verification of every user as a top priority of her future administration.

Understandably, many Americans are disenchanted with online life, but Haley’s remedy is a trap.

Online anons make life a little harder, for sure. Anonymous users come in droves, pollute comment sections, and tilt the balance of discourse in favor of those who hide behind what is essentially a modern pen name.

