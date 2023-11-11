A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
North Korea closing embassies around the world amid suspected financial crisis

Already ended diplomatic missions at embassies in Uganda, Spain, Angola, Hong Kong, more

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2023
(FOX NEWS) – North Korea continues shutting down many of its limited embassies around the world, furthering suspicions of an ongoing financial crisis.

The hermit kingdom is shutting down its embassy in Nepal, according to reports published Friday. This is at least the fifth country North Korea has consciously pulled out of in recent months, ostensibly for diplomatic restructuring.

"We are conducting operations to withdraw and establish diplomatic missions in accordance with the changed global environment and national diplomatic policy," a spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry wrote earlier this month, according to translations from Yonhap News Agency.

