(FOX NEWS) -- An Illinois nursing home resident was arrested Friday after his neighbor was punched and beaten to death over a dispute about a washing machine, police said.

William Paschall, 71, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older, police said.

Police in Joliet, Illinois received a call Friday evening from Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation concerning a "battery" on the building’s sixth floor.

