A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nursing home residents who survived pandemic face new threat from long COVID

Can extend far beyond the acute infection phase

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2023 at 1:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) – Nursing homes were the sites of many tragedies and mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, a new study finds that older adults who survived nursing home outbreaks may still be suffering from these infections.

Long COVID is having a dire effect on nursing home residents across the United States. Researchers from Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan, compared the physical and mental functioning of nursing home residents who had contracted COVID-19 with those who had not over a one-year period. They discovered that the outcomes of COVID-19 on nursing home residents can extend far beyond the acute infection phase.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The study focused on residents’ ability to perform daily activities and their cognitive function.

TRENDING: Truth about America's high incarceration rate

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man finds date on 'sugar daddy' website, woman blinds him with detergent
Man busted for Oreo attack on wife, 75
Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Macy's parade, glue hands to NYC street
Is the Army trying to rewrite history?
Biden losing support from leftists over support for American ally
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×