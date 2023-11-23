Nursing home residents who survived pandemic face new threat from long COVID

(STUDY FINDS) – Nursing homes were the sites of many tragedies and mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, a new study finds that older adults who survived nursing home outbreaks may still be suffering from these infections.

Long COVID is having a dire effect on nursing home residents across the United States. Researchers from Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan, compared the physical and mental functioning of nursing home residents who had contracted COVID-19 with those who had not over a one-year period. They discovered that the outcomes of COVID-19 on nursing home residents can extend far beyond the acute infection phase.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The study focused on residents’ ability to perform daily activities and their cognitive function.

TRENDING: Truth about America's high incarceration rate

Read the full story ›