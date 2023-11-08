Ohio passes Issue 1 to allow killing babies in abortions up to birth

(LIFENEWS) -- Ohio voters approved Issue 1 tonight after a monumental abortion battle in the Buckeye State. With 57 percent of the vote counted, Ohio voted 56% to 44% for Issue 1, which will make killing babies in abortions a so-called “right” in the state constitution.

The result was not surprising given how abortion advocates bought the vote. Also, Ohio voters also voted today on a ballot measure to legalize marijuana. That very likely increased turnout of liberal voters who were more likely to vote for abortion.

The pro-abortion side dominated fundraising – with reports towards the end of the election showing that they had 3-1 fundraising advantage over pro-life groups. The out of state dark money and millions from leftists like George Soros, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood allowed the pro-abortion side to dominate TV and online with blatantly false commercials that further angered liberal voters and drove them to the polls in higher numbers.

