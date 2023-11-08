A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S.MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ohio passes Issue 1 to allow killing babies in abortions up to birth

Will make it a so-called 'right' in the state constitution

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Juan Encalada on Unsplash)

(Photo by Juan Encalada on Unsplash)

(LIFENEWS) -- Ohio voters approved Issue 1 tonight after a monumental abortion battle in the Buckeye State. With 57 percent of the vote counted, Ohio voted 56% to 44% for Issue 1, which will make killing babies in abortions a so-called “right” in the state constitution.

The result was not surprising given how abortion advocates bought the vote. Also, Ohio voters also voted today on a ballot measure to legalize marijuana. That very likely increased turnout of liberal voters who were more likely to vote for abortion.

The pro-abortion side dominated fundraising – with reports towards the end of the election showing that they had 3-1 fundraising advantage over pro-life groups. The out of state dark money and millions from leftists like George Soros, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood allowed the pro-abortion side to dominate TV and online with blatantly false commercials that further angered liberal voters and drove them to the polls in higher numbers.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Democrat wins governor race in deep-red Kentucky
Ohio passes Issue 1 to allow killing babies in abortions up to birth
'Little Miss Sunshine' actress sued after allegedly refusing to be alone with co-star
Major retailer announces 'sensory-friendly' hours for shoppers with PTSD, ADHD
YouTube censors Nashville shooter's manifesto after allowing others on site for years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×