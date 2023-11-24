One media outlet inciting violence in 'Crusaders' lands

One extremist media outlet has been revealed to be encouraging violence in the land of the "Crusaders," according to a new report.

It is the Middle East Media Research Institute, which monitors, analyzes and reports on what those outlets are saying, that uncovered a three-page statement from the pro-al Qaida outlet "Electronic Army of Epic Battles," or Jaysh Al-Malahem Al-Electroni.

In the wake of the Hamas terror inflicted on Israel in October, where drugged-up terrorists butchered some 1,200 or 1,400 Israeli civilians, the statement praised a couple of recent attacks on synagogues in Montreal, Canada.

Those involved rifles and Molotov cocktails.



TRENDING: Schools on U.S. military bases outperform all the rest

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The media outlet "called on Muslims to carry out additional attacks in the land of the 'Crusaders,' to show their support of Gazans," MEMRI reported.

"The statement also incited violence, similar to the 2015 attacks on the office of the Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris following that magazine's publication of cartoons of Prophet Muhammad. The statement argued that jihadi operations today are not the sole responsibility of jihadi groups, but available to all Muslims."

The incitement was characterized by the publication as "A Message To The Western Peoples," and extended greetings to Muslims around the world, praising Allah.

"Son of our beloved Ummah [Islamic nation] everywhere, peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you. In this statement, we would like to praise the heroic operations that targeted two Jewish synagogues in the Canadian city of Montreal with machine guns and Molotov cocktails, in three separate operations, targeting the two synagogues during the past week, which spread a state of helplessness and terror among the ranks of the Jews," the publication said.

"This weakness was evident in the comment of the director of the Yeshiva Gedula synagogue, when he said: 'That people allow themselves to attack the same target again is indicative of the seriousness of the situation.'"

It further expanded its call to violence, stating, "Sons of our great Ummah, as soldiers of this Ummah: At a time when we appreciate the blessed Montreal assaults, we urge you to intensify your efforts in carrying out such operations and entrench yourself with your brothers in Gaza. And remember that we are fighting one war on multiple fronts, and your brothers in Gaza are seeking your help and calling on you to wage jihad."

It was earlier that Hamas' spokesman, Abu Obaida, unleashed similar vitriol, and the publication noted that.

"A clear and explicit call came from the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida, in his last speech, in which he said: 'Our confidence in the victory of Allah and the justice of our cause does not exempt every individual and group from their duty towards Palestine, as it is the responsibility of all Arabs and Muslims.'"

The publication demanded "commando-style" and "suicide" attacks, the report said.

And it warned, "O Crusaders, the missiles that are raining down on our people and sons in Gaza are financed by your taxes and supported by your election of your rulers and your support for them. You must bear in mind that your rulers are dragging you into a war that you cannot bear with the Muslims.

"Beware of thinking that the heavy bill that you will pay will be from your blood, your security, and your money. It will end with the end of the days of war in Gaza. No, by Allah, our rights do not lapse by statute of limitations. Rather, what is happening today in Gaza will be a spark for invasions in your homes for many years to come."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!