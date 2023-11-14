'Perilous trajectory': Home Depot founder, 94, pummels Joe Biden

Bernie Marcus, The Home Depot co-founder, is 94, and retired for decades.

But he says he cannot remain on the sidelines, he must get involved in politics, because Americans cannot let what the nation has become in the last three years, under Joe Biden, be what "we leave to our children."

It is at Real Clear Wire that Marcus is sounding off.

"I am 94 years old and like many of you, I am exhausted by politics and saddened by what I see happening to America. I had hoped it was time for me to move to the sidelines and let younger generations continue the fight to preserve America’s founding freedoms and values. But, like so many of us, I realized that I could not let myself walk away; the stakes are just too high," he said.

"We cannot let the America we see today be what we leave to our children and grandchildren. Many of our once-great cities have devolved into lawlessness with random violent attacks on innocent people, rampant looting, and large-scale homeless encampments. There are rarely consequences for the wrongdoers because George Soros-elected prosecutors across America refuse to prosecute them.

"Moreover, our southern border is unprotected, and millions of people we know nothing about pour into our nation to receive care and benefits that we cannot afford to provide to our struggling military veterans. Worse, many of the border crossers may be gang members who commit violent crimes here. Schoolchildren across America cannot read, write, or do basic math, while our educational leaders tell us that they know better than parents how to raise our children. Working men and women are struggling to provide for their families and must raid their retirement funds just to feed, clothe, and take care of their children. These are just a few of the problems America is facing after three years of bad government policies. They cannot be our legacy."

He explained this should not be partisan, as everyone enjoys the freedoms of America.

But he warns they are being "eroded."

"I was born here and can give testimony about The American Dream. I lost my job and was broke when I was 48 years old. A dear friend of mine suggested that my misfortune presented a great opportunity to build a small business based upon an idea I had shared with him. Only in America, the land of opportunity, could being without a job and broke be a great opportunity. In 1978, my partners and I built four hardware stores, and this small business grew and is known as The Home Depot," he said.

That billion-dollar enterprise could only happen "in America because of America’s system of free enterprise and pro-jobs growth government policies."

It couldn't happen now, under existing Biden policies, he warned.

But he said that trajectory isn't satisfactory.

"We must … solve the problems created in the last three years. We must also reject calls from some politicians to replace our free market system with big government socialism," he said.

"The stakes are America’s path forward. Do we want to continue the perilous trajectory we are now on? I do not because it would be disastrous for all Americans except the political elite," he said.

The decision isn't complicated, he said. For Democrats, "If you feel that you are better off now than you were three years ago, you should vote for Joe Biden or whoever is the Democrat candidate."

For Republicans, he said Donald Trump will win the nomination and, "You should be doing all you can to ensure his winning the general election."

"For these reasons, I endorse Donald J. Trump as the nominee of the Republican Party and as our next president. I endorse him not only because he has the best chance of winning the general election but because he is the best person to take on and dismantle the administrative state that is strangling America," he said.

And critical, he said, is the threat of terror in America that has developed under Biden.

"Many, including myself, believe that Hamas would not have unleashed its barbarism and cruelty on Israel if Donald Trump was our president today. The reason is America’s enemies respect and, more importantly, fear Donald Trump’s judgment, strength, decisiveness, and courage. It is critical that America’s next leader have these attributes in the face of Hamas murdering innocent babies, old people, including Holocaust survivors, entire families; burning alive innocent people; raping women and young girls; and other unspeakable acts."



