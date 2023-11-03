A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pfizer lays off hundreds at Michigan factory

Low demand requiring pharmaceutical giant to evaluate manufacturing network

Published November 3, 2023 at 3:49pm
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:49pm
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Dec. 14, 2020, following the vaccine's emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

(WWMT) – Low demand for Pfizer's COVID-19 products has put roughly 200 workers out of a job. "Pfizer does not take these changes lightly," Pfizer media relations director Steven Danehy said in a statement to News Channel 3 Thursday. "All decisions that impact people, processes and initiatives will be made with transparency, compassion and respect."

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, and the COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, had dropped in Pfizer's recent evaluation of its manufacturing network, according to Danehy.

"Considering the lower-than-expected utilization for our COVID-19 products - Comirnaty and Paxlovid - Pfizer launched an enterprise-wide cost realignment program to support future revenue expectations," Danehy said.

