Pfizer lays off hundreds at Michigan factory

(WWMT) – Low demand for Pfizer's COVID-19 products has put roughly 200 workers out of a job. "Pfizer does not take these changes lightly," Pfizer media relations director Steven Danehy said in a statement to News Channel 3 Thursday. "All decisions that impact people, processes and initiatives will be made with transparency, compassion and respect."

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, and the COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, had dropped in Pfizer's recent evaluation of its manufacturing network, according to Danehy.

"Considering the lower-than-expected utilization for our COVID-19 products - Comirnaty and Paxlovid - Pfizer launched an enterprise-wide cost realignment program to support future revenue expectations," Danehy said.

