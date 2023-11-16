A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
Police arrest suspect in death of Jewish protester

Man was participating in pro-Israel demonstration

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:48pm
Paul Kessler before he was killed in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, (Courtesy Christina Buttons)

Lillian Tweten
Daily Caller News Foundation

Officers announced on Thursday that they have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of Paul Kessler.

Kessler, a Jewish man who was participating in a pro-Israel demonstration, died from a blow to the head after allegedlygetting into a physical altercation with a pro-Palestinian protester. Police said that they arrested Loay Analji on Thursday morning in connection with Kessler’s death for involuntary manslaughter, according to a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Kessler, 69, died just hours after being admitted to a hospital as the result of blunt force head trauma that caused multiple brain and skull injuries.

Analji, 50, will be held in a pre-trial detention facility on $1 million bail, according to the sheriff’s office. Officers noted that the investigation is still ongoing and requested that witnesses submit any additional information they might have, or video footage of the event that they might have taken.

Is antisemitism on the rise?

More information related to the investigation and arrest will be released later today, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

