THE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Police probe of college dorm turns up uninvited guest

Baby python turned over to animal control

Published November 30, 2023 at 3:07pm
Published November 30, 2023 at 3:07pm
College dorm room

(FOX NEWS) – Police in New Jersey found a baby python inside a Rutgers University dorm room. The Rutgers University Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that an officer recovered a baby python in a dorm room on campus.

Officer Rebecca Phillips was responding to Voorhees Residence Hall for a report of a snake inside the dorm. According to police, the snake was turned over to New Brunswick Animal Control.

Campus police at Rutgers said any support animals need to get approval from the university.

