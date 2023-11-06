'Political terrorism': Leaked 'manifesto' shows mind of killer of Christians on 'DEATH DAY'

The long-concealed "manifesto" of Audrey Hale, 28, the transgender woman who shot up a Christian school in Nashville earlier this year, killing three children and three adults, reveals that she hoped for a high "death count," according to a report from social-media personality Steven Crowder.

He posted images online of what he said were copies of the document that has been withheld by authorities who say they are investigating.

🚨 BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages” “wanna kill all you little cr*ckers” “I hope I have a high death count” "I'm ready...I hope my victims aren't." "Ready to die."#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

The fact that the document has not been available already was pointed out by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who said, "Every shooter’s manifesto should be public. There is absolutely no reason to hide this. Unless of course our government wants to hide the fact that these shooters are on SSRIs and usually brainwashed by leftist’s propaganda."

Every shooter’s manifesto should be public. There is absolutely no reason to hide this. Unless of course our government wants to hide the fact that these shooters are on SSRIs and usually brainwashed by leftist’s propaganda. Case in point 👇 https://t.co/BDJQPWsdES — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 6, 2023

Crowder explained in an online video the manifesto was leaked. Authorities said Hale once attended the school, and died at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities told reporters they would not confirm the manifesto was produced by Hale, but are reviewing the information.

The shooting, last March, was at Nashville's Covenant School. Police said at the time they had recovered the writing, which now reportedly includes the hope about a high "death count."

Commentator Andy Ngo wrote on X, formerly Twitter,, "BREAKING: I have reviewed the manifesto of the Nashville trans school shooter (scoop first obtained by @scrowder). Audrey 'Aiden' Hale expressed a violent hatred of those 'little crackers" [children] with "white privilege.'"

X user DC_Draino said on the platform, "This is why the DOJ suppressed the Nashville Manifesto. It shows how Leftist ideology radicalized a Trans shooter to murder Christian children. This was political terrorism & the Biden regime tried to cover it up We will not be silent after these children were slaughtered."

Police earlier said Hale's document would be released, but that has not happened but has been delayed several times, the latest over "pending litigation."

"Our Mug Club Undercover team has obtained exclusive access to the Nashville Covenant shooter’s manifesto," Crowder said.

The documents also describe plans for the "DEATH DAY."

Also in the document: "Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t."

And there are references to kids "going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles."

At RVM News a commentary said, "Authorities have had this information for quite some time. While you’re looking at the disgusting thoughts of a mentally ill transgender murderer, ask yourself why they would keep this hidden from the public…"

