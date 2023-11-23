How politicized science helps produce billionaire wealth

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

Governments are now faltering under the weight of mass unemployment, debt, bankruptcies and civil unrest. The inequality gap is rocketing with 1 billion set to plunge into utter poverty. The COVID economic crisis is estimated to persist for more than a decade. Yet, the ultra-rich are earning billions.

The COVID shutdown strategy made billionaires' profit soar. In the span of just a few months in 2020, Bill Gates made $7.5 billion, Mark Zuckerberg $37.8 billion and Elon Musk $33.6 billion. The total wealth of the billionaire class grew 54% from March 2020 to March 2021 alone, reports CBS News. According to Forbes and Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos' fortune soared to $178 billion from $113 billion; Bill Gates earned $33 billion during COVID-19.

My new book, recently No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Public Policy category, "The Billionaire World. How Marxism serves the Elite," discusses the remarkable shift toward modern economic feudalism where the ultra-rich own almost everything. Mastodonte corporations fund politicians, exert strong influence over governments and completely dominate our way of life.

TRENDING: Working out your gratitude muscles

An aspect not to be overlooked is also the role of leading scientists: They helped fuel the massive fear of COVID-19 (which Bill Gates now openly admits was little more than a a seasonal influenza), opening up for the lockdown strategy that was highly self-destructive for national governments, yet transferred billions of dollars to the ultra-rich.

To highlight one example: British epidemiologist Dr. Neil Ferguson, who was the man behind the report by the Imperial College London Coronavirus Response Team, Feb. 22, 2020.

The Imperial report predicted horrifying numbers of mass deaths from COVID-19 if the U.K. government did not immediately pursue full national lockdown. It was central in shifting both the U.K. and U.S. from herd immunity to the lockdown strategy.

As it later turned out, "The Imperial Report was never even published scientifically; it was not peer-reviewed, which a scientific paper should be; it was just an internal departmental report from Imperial. It's fascinating; I don't think any other scientific endeavor has made such an impression on the world as that rather debatable paper," said Johan Giesecke, the Swedish professor who was the state epidemiologist for Sweden from 1995 to 2005 and former chief scientist of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Dr. Ferguson was later sacked from his job due to improper conduct, demonstrating that he did not believe in the need for social distancing to avoid contracting COVID, as he, like so many of our leading politicians, violated the very same lockdown rules they harshly enforced, under threat, on the rest of us.

Dr. Mathew Maavak, a Malaysian expert on risk foresight and governance, later pointed out: "Dr. Ferguson's COVID-19 contagion model paralleled the 3.5-hour pandemic simulation exercise called Event 201 in October 2019. Up to 65 million people were projected to die from this contagion. Unsurprisingly, a common denominator between both projections was the omnipresent Microsoft, which helped 'tidy up' Dr. Neil Ferguson code. Experts and politicians the world over naturally 'listened to the science.' Now, however, shadow-banned links are emerging from Google's search limbo to inform us that Dr. Neil Ferguson's code was in fact a mess that looked 'more like a bowl of angel hair pasta than a finely tuned piece of programming,'" according to one data expert. "This is what our endless lockdowns and coercive vaccination programs were based on," Maavak commented.

Dr. Ferguson had a well-known history of notoriously overestimating numbers. He was involved in doing so during the Ebola and Swine epidemics. For example, he estimated that 150,000 people would die during Foot and Mouth outbreak. In the end, 200 people died.

It may be all too easy to influence scientists as they too depend upon the very funding so lavishly provided by private donors and private corporations – only if they like their projects. The same is true for politicians, who are funded by the very same elite.

The game is dirty. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi once explained the process of how the media are used when politicians want to get rid of opponents. She said Democrats smear and lie to suppress those who disagree with them. They first give false information to the media, then use the media reports that report the planted false information to confirm the falsehoods as truths, referring to the media outlet reporting it. All the while, knowing that the planted story in the first place was false, but it served the narrative. And so, the interests of the elites are served and the needs of the people sacrificed.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!