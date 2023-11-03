Poll: 24 percent say they know someone who died from COVID jab

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – Nearly a quarter of Americans say that they know someone who died from COVID-19 injection side effects, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Thursday.

More men (51 percent) than women (44 percent) said someone they know personally died from side effects of the COVID shots.

Political affiliation did not play a major role in the answers. A full 25 percent of Republicans said they knew someone personally who died from side effects of the COVID-19 vax, compared to 24 percent of Democrats and unaffiliated voters who said they personally knew someone who died from COVID-19 jab side effects.

